Asia’s Richest Man Pulls In Yet Another Investor For Jio Platforms

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Ltd., pauses during a panel … [+] session at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.

Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

Abu Dhabi’s sovereign investment fund Mubadala Investment Co. is the latest firm to place a bet on India’s tech and telecom sector with an investment in Jio Platforms, the telecom and digital business of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani.

Mubadala will spend 90.9 billion rupees ($1.2 billion) for a 1.85% stake in Jio, Ambani’s oil and gas giant Reliance Industries said in a statement on Friday, the sixth investment in as many weeks.

“The target here is clearly to deleverage,” said Rajiv Sharma, head of equity research at SBICAP Securities. “The mix of investors also suggests that anytime from today to the next 5 to 6 years we will see a separate listing for Jio, as some of these investors are the ones that look for those exits.”

Most Popular In: Asia

Ambani, who serves as chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, has already raised about $11.6 billion in under six weeks from selling nearly 19% in Jio. As of Friday, Ambani has a net worth of about $58 billion, making him the richest person in Asia. (Disclosure: Reliance Industries owns Network18, a licensee of Forbes Media.)

In a statement, Ambani said his longstanding ties with Abu Dhabi enabled him to have “personally seen the impact of Mubadala’s work in diversifying and globally connecting the UAE’s knowledge-based economy. We look forward to benefiting from Mubadala’s experience and insights.”

Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Mubadala’s managing director and group chief executive, said the fund invests in high growth companies which are pioneering technologies to address critical challenges and unlock new opportunities” and with Jio, which “has already transformed communications and connectivity in India,” it is “committed to supporting India’s digital growth journey.”

The Jio investments started with a bang on April 22, when social networking giant Facebook agreed to acquire close to 10% for $5.7 billion. Since then, four U.S. private equity firms invested in Jio: Silver Lake Partners bought just over 1% for $748 million, Vista Equity Partners paid $1.5 billion for a 2.3% stake, General Atlantic acquired a 1.3% stake for $870 million and KKR paid $1.5 billion for a 2.3% stake.

Mubadala’s investment values Jio at $65 billion—the same amount as the previous KKR deal and a 12.5% premium to the first investment, by Facebook.

With 388 million subscribers, Jio has become Reliance’s growth engine, combining with the company’s fast-growing retail arm to help in offsetting the decline in oil and petrochemicals. Its total annual revenue increased by 5% to $87.4 billion and it reported a net profit of $5.3 billion in the fiscal year ended March 2020.

Mubadala’s $229 billion portfolio spans five continents with interests in multiple sectors including aerospace, semiconductors, metals and mining, renewable energy, oil and gas, petrochemicals, real estate, among others, and a global portfolio of financial holdings across all asset classes.

The Jio deals will help reduce Reliance’s heavy debt burden, which stands at $44.4 billion. Ambani has said he is committed to reducing Reliance’s net debt to zero by 2021.

Reliance also raised $7 billion in a rights issue that closed this week. It was the conglomerate’s first in three decades and the largest in the country. Funds raised from that will also go toward paring down its debt.

In the wake of these investments, India’s two remaining telecom companies are also reportedly in talks with global investors.

According to a Reuters report this week, global online retail giant Amazon is in early-stage talks to spend at least $2 billion for a roughly 5% stake in Indian mobile operator Bharti Airtel.

Alphabet Inc’s Google is also exploring an investment in Vodafone Idea, a joint venture between Britain’s Vodafone Group Plc and India’s Idea Cellular, the Financial Times reported last week.

Source