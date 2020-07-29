Home Business ATEEZ Kick Off New, Globally Focused K-Pop Era With ‘Zero: Fever Part.1’ Album
ATEEZ Kick Off New, Globally Focused K-Pop Era With 'Zero: Fever Part.1' Album

written by Forbes July 29, 2020
ATEEZ Kick Off New, Globally Focused K-Pop Era With ‘Zero: Fever Part.1’ Album
In a little over a year-and-a-half, ATEEZ grew from a small K-pop group with an intriguing “Pirate King” concept into international arena fillers in large part thanks to a unraveling musical story crafted and deciphered by the members themselves via five Treasure album releases. On July 29, 2020, the journey enters a new realm with the release of Zero: Fever Part 1, a new step that not only marks their first album beyond the Treasure series but also sees their focus widen beyond a traditional K-pop release.

The album opens with the spoken-word intro track “Dear Diary : 2016.07.29”—which one will note is exactly four years from today—which offers some inspiring words of advice with its title denoting the last year when all the members of ATEEZ (whose name is combination to mean A-TEEnager-Z or A-to-Z) were still teenagers. That idea of youth becomes important in the first musical track “Fever,” centered around the euphoric, singalong line: “Maybe we’re living younger / That’s why we’re fever” that was shared when the band first teased this new album.

Those blissful beat drops continue throughout lead single “Inception,” marking one of ATEEZ’s most impactful singles to date and spotlights their now-perfected palette in blending dreamy vocal incantations with powerfully produced chant-hooks. The accompanying music video pairs nicely with the music and album concept as it shows the guys in a twisted dream state returning to their school days, but it’s a darker, wetter and much aggressive take on their schooling.

Elsewhere, ATEEZ’s major hip-hop affinity is felt on the trap-inflected anthem “Thanxx” (which will be released as Zero: Fever’s second single at some point), the sample-centered “To the Beat” and reggae-breakbeat hybrid “Good Lil Boy.”

MORE FROM FORBESGet To Know ATEEZ: The New K-Pop Band Thinking Equal Parts About America And KoreaBy Jeff Benjamin

But ATEEZ’s larger pop vision is also seen in the unexpected closing track “One Day at a Time.” Recorded fully in English (their first time doing so as a group), the track delivers a tender pop moment for the band and also acts as a comforting letter to fans around the world who are battling coronavirus concerns among other global issues. “See you on the other side / Don’t let it get you down / It’s gonna end, no doubt,” they sing to anticipate when they can share a smile with their fans again. It’s a particularly apt message for ATEEZ who had to postpone their entire arena world tour, including the first date in Madrid just days before showtime, after already traveling to Europe.

While the musical storyline of Zero: Fever Part 1 continues on the exciting, intricate path that ATEEZ and their fans have begun forging together, “One Day at a Time” is a straightforward reminder of the power and comfort that anyone can feel from music regardless of where it originates. ATEEZ deliver both aspects beautifully in this new chapter that continues to show their promise as a band making a global impact.

