‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Is Shattering Netflix Records—And Nobody Has Noticed

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Nickelodeon

The introduction of Netflix’s Top 10 feature has given us information we previously never had. For the very first time, we’ve received a peak behind the digital curtain, and it’s allowed us to not just speculate on which movies and shows are dominating the world’s most popular streaming service. Thus, we can now definitively say which projects are driving the most growth on the platform.

And one thing has become irrevocably clear: Avatar: The Last Airbender is one of the most popular shows on Netflix.

Actually, I’d like to ratchet it up a notch: Avatar: The Last Airbender could very well be the most viral show of Netflix’s Top 10 era.

I know this because of a system I developed that allows me to not only track which shows are dominating Netflix from day to day, but also from week to week, from month to month, from year to year. And after all is said and done, this ranking system will allow me to see which movies have most commanded Netflix since the Top 10 feature was introduced in late February.

Over the past two months, that list has changed quite a bit. Several new shows have entered the All-Time Top 10, including Netflix-produced projects like 13 Reasons Why, Space Force and Dead to Me.

But one show ranks above all those recent additions: Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Also, none of programs that rank above Avatar on the All-Time Top 10 list are still trending on the Daily Top 10 charts. Which means nothing currently stands in Avatar’s way of claiming the All-Time #1 spot.

Here are the All-Time Top 10 movies and how many points those films have earned during their Netflix runs (note: you can see how I’ve arranged the point system in the above-linked story):

Tiger King – 387 points Ozark – 377 points Outer Banks – 356 points Love is Blind – 299 points Avatar: The Last Airbender – 291 points All American – 266 points Space Force – 248 points Dead to Me – 230 points 13 Reasons Why – 228 points The Trials of Gabriel Hernandez – 190 points

Avatar: The Last Airbender hit Netflix back on May 18 when it premiered in the #1 position on the Daily Top 10. The animated cult hit dethroned Dead to Me from its 10-day streak in the top spot and beat out juggernauts like Riverdale, Outer Banks and Sweet Magnolias.

But here’s the thing: Avatar only spent five days at #1 after its debut. Meanwhile, ten other shows have managed much longer streaks in the #1 position…yet haven’t managed to rank higher than Avatar on the All-Time Top 10. And that’s because Avatar has experienced the kind of longevity only reserved for the absolute top-tier shows on Netflix.

Today Avatar came in at the #5 position on the Daily Top 10—that marks the 45th straight day the animated series has been one of the ten most-streamed shows on Netflix. Only three other shows have held longer streaks: Tiger King (with 50 straight days), Outer Banks (51 days) and Ozark (57 days).

Forty-five days into its nearly record-breaking streak, the lowest Avatar has ranked on the Daily Top 10 has been #7. Meanwhile, Tiger King had fallen below the #7 position after 39 days and Outer Banks after 40 days. The only other movie that has remained above the #7 threshold continuously longer than Avatar was Ozark, which held on for a total of 54 days.

Perhaps what’s most striking about Avatar’s seemingly endless run is that its the only non-Netflix-produced show to experience this kind of success on the streaming platform. With the exception of All American, every other show on the All-Time Top 10 belongs to Netflix.

And each of those shows has enjoyed a boost in streaming numbers thanks to a new season and heavy advertising from Netflix. Meanwhile, the entirety of Avatar: The Last Airbender had aired by July 2008. Which means that the show has sustained its Netflix popularity despite a lack of new episodes. Meanwhile, another popular show that’s already aired all of its episodes, The Office, has sporadically appeared on the Daily Top 10 and has only managed 155 points during its Netflix run—nearly half of what Avatar has accrued in just 45 days.

All of this information begs the question: when will Avatar’s popularity on Netflix end? As new shows have come and gone from the Daily Top 10, Avatar has persisted and consistently ranked in the top seven. There is seemingly no end in sight for the show’s virality—which only leads me to assume that Avatar: The Last Airbender will eventually become the most-streamed show of Netflix’s Top 10 era.

Source