9 B2B Marketing Strategies To Grow Your Business

Several companies get their B2B marketing tactics wrong because they don’t realise that the marketing strategies are more complicated than that of business-to-consumer (B2C). B2B sales involve building relationships with other companies and promoting your products/services to them. Implementing proven marketing strategies is important to stay ahead of the competition. Whether a small or large business, these B2B marketing and growth strategies will guide you to take your brand to the next level.

1. Invest in search engine optimisation (SEO)

SEO is the art of influencing the visibility of web content on the search engine results page. More companies now use organic marketing to boost their online presence. Getting your website to rank high on Google will increase your organic traffic, enabling you to attract new consumers. Optimising your content to make your business more discoverable on the internet is a great hack. Search engine marketing is affordable and effective for businesses of all sizes.

If you want your brand’s website to appear on the first page of search engine results, consider investing in effective SEO plans. For instance, you can increase your web ranking by doing proper keyword research. Use targeted keywords in your on-site content to elaborate on topics relevant to your audiences. Many B2B buyers resort to the internet to research before making purchases. So, partner with SEO experts to give your brand a competitive advantage online to gain more customers.

2. Develop a niche-driven strategy

One essential consideration for your business is specialisation and niche targeting. Research has shown that successful B2B companies tend to specialise in carefully targeted markets. Develop a niche-driven strategy and choose a space in which you can easily become an industry leader. Specialisation will make your B2B marketing campaigns easier as it specifies what you do best and allows you to stand out from the competition.

3. Build a high-performance website

Not having a great website can limit your B2B marketing efforts in today’s overly competitive digital world. Your firm’s website is more than a digital asset; it’s the hub of your company’s online presence. Therefore, an information-rich and high-performance website will indicate your level of expertise in the industry.

Since your website is a crucial tool for brand visibility, you have to make sure the design is top-notch and that potential customers have a wonderful experience surfing it. 80% of audiences look at websites when checking out service providers; they are the most commonly used information resources by far.

Therefore, you don’t have to underestimate the importance of a professional website for your B2B business. Your web design and graphics can influence buyers’ perceptions about your company. That said, the nature of the site can make the difference between a completed order and a discarded cart.

Mobile usability or experience is one essential factor to not take for granted. A responsive and mobile-friendly design will ensure users face no challenges navigating your site.

4. Hire a seasoned B2B consultant

Experienced B2B consultants like Alex Croucher can offer recommendations and solutions to propel your company. Partnering with industry gurus is a good idea since they can use their expertise, knowledge, and analytical skills to enhance your overall efficiency, performance, and profitability.

As your B2B business grows, so do your everyday obligations. Every team member may have a heavy workload that requires prompt completion. Enlisting the help of B2B experts is advisable when your entire team is fully engaged, but you still struggle to take your business to the next height. A consultant can help discover missing elements in your sales process.

B2B marketing and sales is a demanding endeavour that can overcome a business. Unlocking your success may require guidance from seasoned consultants. From identifying underutilised opportunities to streamlining business processes, B2B consulting gurus can provide invaluable services to transform your enterprise.

The primary goal of B2B consultants is to help business owners overcome challenges and capitalise on opportunities by optimising their business processes, systems, and practices. Consultants may also assist in lead generation, customer acquisition, branding, and pricing strategies.

5. Use social media

Social media is another effective digital marketing platform for B2B companies. About 60% of buyers look for new service providers on social media, making it a better source of information than formal referrals.

Social media has transformed the nature of referral programs. One new study discovered that a good number of expert-based referrals originate from social media. Networking with valuable contacts and influencers on social media will improve the brand awareness of your B2B business.

Social media offers a platform to educate, survey, and interact with your audiences. Apart from regularly publishing written content, you have to consider sharing presentations, infographics, and video stories that address your customers’ pain points and needs.

6. Prioritise analytics and reporting

Analyse and test to truly determine what strategies are more effective. As a tip, use the right metrics to accurately measure results. You can invest in several tools to collect reliable data on all marketing strategies, from your website to social media. Google Analytics, for instance, is a great tool to measure and track your web traffic. Similarly, Moz can increase your SEO skills, while Hootsuite will deliver detailed social media analytics. Analytics and reporting will turn your marketing efforts from bad to good.

7. Use a customer relationship management (CRM)

A CRM system can combine database management with insights about your buyers and prospects. B2B businesses can use Agile CRM, Insightly, and Pipedrive to scale their marketing. Effectively tracking what your customers do, what influences purchases, what makes them different, and when they buy can help you personalise ad targets better.

To succeed with a CRM, you may have to try multiple platforms. Research a wide variety of CRMs and choose one that fits your business and budget. Small business owners who take advantage of CRM marketing solutions can easily become great salespersons.

Rather than putting your CRM system in a silo, see it as a cross-functional tool that anyone from your business can leverage to keep in touch with customers. A great customer relationship management system will benefit your entire marketing, sales, product development, and service experience.

8. Automate marketing

Small business owners with limited resources don’t necessarily have to ignore marketing automation. Many marketing strategies look promising, yet time-intensive. That’s why you may want to leverage tech to handle this aspect for you.

Automating your marketing will save time and money with solutions that reduce stress and remove repetitive manual tasks. Another benefit is you can improve efficiency through a centralised system that oversees all your marketing tactics. Since there are multiple ways to automate your marketing, it helps to research and choose tools that align with your marketing requirements, business size, and budget.

Find out what tasks are worth automating to save the most time. Is it social media that you want to automate posts by scheduling? Do you want a chatbot to respond to online conversations? Or do you want to automate your email marketing? Once you identify where you need to save time, you can invest in the appropriate technology to automate marketing.

9. Advertise

Advertising doesn’t just boost your marketing – it can also play a great role in driving visibility. You must use advertising platforms best suited to your B2B company. LinkedIn and other industry-specific advertising channels tend to work best since they allow you to accurately target consumers to maximise conversion and click-through rates.

B2B businesses can advertise their firms through industry publications, networks, Google Ads, and retargeting, a cookie-based technology that uses JavaScript code to anonymously track an audience online and display relevant ads.