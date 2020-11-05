Banking On Your Business: Getting & Keeping Your Financial House In Order

While the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan provided aid at scale, there were many small business owners who were shut out and uninformed about the important accounting documents that were integral to securing a loan. We don’t want that to happen again. Join us as we explore how organizations can stay audit ready and tap into the resources that can help them to do so.

Learn more about the Square & Forbes Small Business Advisory Team, a team of industry experts who have come together to support small business owners.

Square has the tools to run your business — even when it’s not business as usual. Our solutions help any business make the shifts it needs, whether that’s selling online or safely in person; providing delivery, shipping, or pickup; promoting your business; or maintaining cash flow. Stay connected with your customers through tools that connect together. See how Square works.

Source