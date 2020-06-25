Bayer To Pay More Than $10 Billion In Roundup Settlement

Glyphosate is the most used herbicide in the United States

Getty

There is a major drama playing out in farm country involving glyphosate, the broad-spectrum systemic herbicide and crop desiccant. For the past several years, opinions on both sides have flared as conflicting studies on the effect of the chemical’s to the human body have pitched back and forth. Now Bayer, maker of the weedkiller Roundup, whose primary ingredient is glyphosate, has agreed to pay more than $10 billion to settle thousands of lawsuits which claim that the chemical causes cancer.

The agreement is the first which has been reached among the pile of lawsuits that Roundup causes non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Up to $9.5 billion will be used to settle a majority of the pending legislation while $1.25 billion would be set aside to work out any future claims and additional research on cancer claims.

In 2018, a California court ordered Monsanto, the agrochemical giant which produced Roundup and was purchased by Bayer the same year, to pay $289 million to a school groundskeeper suffering from non-Hodgkin lymphoma, due to extended exposure to the herbicide. Almost $39 million was awarded in compensatory damages with another $250 million awarded in punitive damages.

“First and foremost, the Roundup settlement is the right action at the right time for Bayer to bring a long period of uncertainty to an end,” said Werner Baumann, Chief Executive Officer of Bayer. “It resolves most current claims and puts in place a clear mechanism to manage risks of potential future litigation. It is financially reasonable when viewed against the significant financial risks of continued, multi-year litigation and the related impacts to our reputation and to our business. The decision to resolve the Roundup litigation enables us to focus fully on the critical supply of healthcare and food. It will also return the conversation about the safety and utility of glyphosate-based herbicides to the scientific and regulatory arena and to the full body of science.”

This week’s settlement comes on the heels of a permanent injunction issued by a federal judge on Monday blocking efforts by California to require cancer warning labels on Roundup. The judge said the labels contained misleading or false information to consumers and “undermines California’s interest in accurately informing its citizens of health risks.” In 2018, the same judge ruled that government agencies and health organizations which have reviewed studies on glyphosate had found there was no evidence that it caused cancer. The Monday ruling says it would be “misleading at best” to force parties to state on glyphosate-containing products that the products were “known to the state to cause cancer.”

The primary culprit surrounding the scientific evidence revolves around a 2015 study by the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) that found glyphosate was “probably carcinogenic”. Since that time, the IARC’s findings have been disputed by many other government and scientific bodies. A November 2017 study by researchers at the National Institutes of Health, “observed no associations between glyphosate use and overall cancer risk.” An earlier report in March of the same year by the European Chemicals Agency came to the same conclusion.

A Reuters investigation released in October 2017 revealed that the IARC dismissed and edited findings from a draft of its review of the weed killer that were at odds with its final conclusion that the chemical probably causes cancer. According to the investigation, the original IARC report contained language that “the removal of multiple scientists’ conclusions that their studies had found no link between glyphosate and cancer in laboratory animals.” Reuters also discovered that the original draft of the IARC study noted that “the report ‘firmly’ and ‘unanimously’ agreed that the ‘compound’ – glyphosate – had not caused abnormal growths in the mice being studied. In the final published IARC monography, this sentence had been deleted.”

According to U.S. Right to Know (USRTK), in September of 2016, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a report concluding that glyphosate was “not likely to be carcinogenic to humans” at doses relevant to human health. Three months later, when the agency convened a Scientific Advisory Panel to review the report; members were divided in their assessment of the EPA’s work. Some officials found that the EPA erred in its evaluation of certain research. In addition, the EPA’s Office of Research and Development determined that the Office of Pesticide Programs had not followed proper protocols in its evaluation of the chemical, and stated the evidence could be deemed to support a “likely” carcinogenic or “suggestive” evidence of carcinogenicity classification. However, the EPA continued with its issuing of a draft report on glyphosate in December 2017 continuing to hold that the chemical is not likely to be carcinogenic.

The most recent drama came earlier this April when the U.S. Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) issued its draft toxicological profile for glyphosate, which reports an increased cancer risk from glyphosate exposures. According to USRTK, emails released via court proceedings show officials at the EPA and Monsanto tried to cripple the ATSDR report.

“Even as we celebrate and congratulate those who made this day possible, millions of people are being exposed to glyphosate through the food they eat, working as groundskeepers or farmworkers, or gardening at home,” says Ken Cook, president of the Environmental Working Group. “Bayer-Monsanto must be held accountable beyond today’s settlement, The Food and Drug Administration must immediately eliminate its use as a pre-harvest desiccant, and the Environmental Protection Agency must ban all home uses. That is the only way to assure future generations of Americans do not get sick or die from exposure to this cancer-causing chemical.”

This January, the EPA stated that glyphosate wasn’t harmful if package instructions were followed.

“People are aware that it can cause some serious issues, and it also mentions the hazards on the label,” said Jenny Sauer-Schmidgall, an Illinois producer, biologist, and creator of the Glyphosate Survivor clothes line. “That is a very ‘in general terms’ sort of argument, there are many other variables, however, there is not enough substantial evidence to support that glyphosate directly causes cancer. I have been published in two scientific journals for my research done with uveal melanoma injected into rats and studying the immune response. I understand cancer, from a biological point of view. So many things can cause cancer, including spontaneous mutations which have no direct correlation to anything, it simply just happens.”

Glyphosate is the most widely used pesticide in the United States, with more than 300 million pounds of it sprayed on U.S. farms every year. Currently Bayer has no plans to discontinue the chemical’s production.

