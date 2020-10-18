Breaking
Bayonetta Gets The Nendoroid Treatment Next Year

October 18, 2020
It took a while, but Bayonetta has finally gotten the Nendoroid figure treatment, courtesy of Good Smile Company.

Bayonetta was initially released back in 2009 for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, and it is this version of the titular character that this Nendoroid brings to life.

As part of the “stylish action” genre of games from PlatinumGames, Bayonetta spawned not only a sequel in 2014, originally on the Wii U, but also a substantial following across the world.

The Bayonetta games are also refreshingly technical in a functional sense, and I strongly recommend you check out Saurian’s videos on how the original game works.

Obviously, we have a new Bayonetta game coming to the Switch at some point, but you can still play Bayonetta and Bayonetta 2 on the same platform if you are at all curious.

This Nendoroid then has a lot to live up to, and it looks suitably lovely. Released in June next year, pre-orders have already started, and the figure is pretty reasonably priced at $69.99.

So if you want a wonderfully cute figure of Bayonetta, head over to the Good Smile Shop to pick one up.

