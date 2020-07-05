Before You Buy: Tesla Model Y Buyers Turn To Quality Checklists

Tesla Model Y. There’s an interesting dynamic with Tesla owners: great enthusiasm for car tempered … [+] by advice on quality issues.

If the Model Y ultimately outsells the popular Model 3, first Tesla has to get the quality right.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said at the launch of the Model Y in March 2019 that, “We’ll probably do more Model Ys than S, X and 3s combined.”

That could happen but anecdotal evidence on YouTube, Tesla forums, and Reddit indicate that the carmaker has to get quality under control first. Production of the Model Y began roughly in January of this year.

Document then decide

“The Bearded Tesla Guy,” who, according to his YouTube videos, loves his Model Y, nevertheless felt compelled to post a video, “Tesla Model Y Delivery Checklist” in late May.

“Its’ really important that when you go to take delivery, to point things out. This is your chance to document things that you’re noticing that need to be addressed on the car,” he said in the video (below).

Among the issues he cited were “dings on the pillars…panel gaps…trim scratches on the windows…tail lights not seated correctly” among a host of other items to check. The full list is here.

“Knowing what I know now” creating a checklist was necessary, the owner Justin Demaree told me in an email.

Other Model Y owners have done the same or linked to checklists posted by other owners.

One owner even refused his initial delivery of the Model Y, as spelled out on Reddit in mid-June, though eventually he did take delivery.

“There are lots of people who have been complaining about Model Y build quality, so I was concerned enough to bring a checklist. I’ve never done that before when purchasing a car,” the owner Carter Rabasa told me in an email.

Another Model Y owner on Reddit documented the issues with his Model Y in an extensive photo gallery posted on June 27.

Opinion on Model Y quality issues is not uniform, however

The cases cited above are a few examples* of a growing of list of new Model Y owners with quality issues. (See this post: Media Dings Tesla On Model Y Quality Issues.)

But there are owners on Tesla forums that claim the instances of serious quality issues are rare.

A common rebuttal is that there is a “silent majority” that have no outstanding problems and that people citing issues are a noisy minority.

And other forum commenters claim that Teslas are over-scrutinized and nitpicked upon delivery and that you can find quality issues with any car upon delivery if you look hard enough.

And there are also upbeat reviews of the Model Y, like this video from Edmunds and this review one from Jay Leno and this recent delivery video.

——

NOTES:

*Two weeks ago, I heard from a car-professional friend who has been trying to counsel a close friend (of his) on how to address a host of issues with a new Model Y.

