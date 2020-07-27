Best Countries To Outsource From In App Development

Outsourcing is a very common practice in the app development industry, and for a good reason.

First off, outsourcing gives you access to talents that might not be available in your local city or even country.

However, there’s another major advantage to outsourcing, and that is cost.

Now, if you’re looking to learn more about the cost of app development across the globe you should keep an eye on the below info.

Outsourcing is cost effective

Outsourcing is a very cost-effective method of developing an app.

It sets you free from the regular expenses of having an in-house team, such as paying your employees whenever they go on vacation or have to go on sick leave, so you’re still paying even when they are not actually working.

Besides that, outsourcing lets you work with people from slightly less developed countries where pay rates are quite smaller.

For example, the United States of America has an average rate of around 168 dollars/hour, whereas an Indian developer charges around 26 dollars/hour.

Is outsourcing unethical?

At a first glance, taking advantage of outsourcing might seem a bit unethical.

Well, this is not the case at all.

It is a win-win situation, really.

You get work done at much cheaper rates, whereas your employee is enjoying a pay rate slightly above its national average.

With that being said, let’s take a look at some of the best countries to outsource from the app development industry.

1. India

India is the go-to when it comes to outsourcing.

First off, India is the second-largest English speaking country, meaning that you’ll not have any problems communicating with your team.

Not only that, but they’re education heavily relies on mathematics and coding, making software development a very attractive career path for many Indian citizens.

2. The Philippines

Just like India, many Filipinos speak English very well.

In fact, over 92% of The Philippines’ population speak English at some level or another.

Their educational system went through some major changes over the past few years, becoming much more focused on STEM.

Also, the low global value of their currency makes The Philippines an attractive option for app development companies looking to outsource.

As a matter of fact, Manila, the capital city, has been ranked by many as the 2nd best city for outsourcing in the world.

3. Ukraine

Ukraine is a great country to consider when looking for new talent.

It’s considered by many to be the best market for outsourcing in Europe thanks to its over 200K IT professionals.

About 80% of all developers have a good understanding of English which will certainly simplify team communication and coordination.

Ukraine provides great value for money, especially if you’re looking for PHP and Java developers.

With 36K graduates in tech each year, there’s no shortage of great developers to work with.

4. Romania

Romania is a country that it’s well known across the world for its talented software developers.

Romanian developers earn quite a lot of money, considerably more than a citizen with an average job.

That’s why more and more Romanians decide to follow a career path in IT.

They get to enjoy a high salary while working at a job they’re good at.

An annual developer salary in Romania would range from 12.000$ to 35.000$.

5. China

We all know that China holds a leading position in the technology industry.

And we all know that Chinese citizens have much lower pay rates compared to other rivaling countries such as the US or Japan.

That’s why China is very attractive to all sorts of app development companies.

6. Poland

And finally, there is Poland.

With over 30% of its population speaking English and a reputation of having some of the most skilled programmers in the world, this country definitely seems like a perfect fit for somebody looking to outsource.