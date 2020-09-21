Disclosure: This content is reader-supported, which means if you click on some of our links that we may earn a commission.

The best domain registrars are affordable, easy to use, and secure.

But with thousands of options to choose from, analysis paralysis takes over. From privacy and security to configuration and DNS management, it’s understandable to feel confused or unsure.

However, there’s good news. I’ve used countless domain registrars over the course of my online career and I’ve narrowed things down to my top five recommendations.

As long as you choose one of these registrars, you’ll be in good hands.

In this article, I cover how to choose the best domain registrar, the different places to get a domain, and the only companies I highly recommend to anyone interested in creating a new website for their business.

Let’s get started!

The top 5 options for domain registration:

Domain.com – Best for long-term registrations Bluehost – Best for bundling with web hosting NameSilo – Best for buying domains in bulk Google Domains – Best for Google integrations Namecheap – Cheapest domain registrar

How to choose the best domain registrar for you

Deciding on a domain registrar can feel impossible, especially with so many options to choose from.

But knowing what to look for helps narrow things down.

And while I stand behind each of my top recommendations, I want to share the criteria I considered when making this list. Feel free to use it as you go through the process of deciding which domain registrar is right for you.

Registration period and renewal rates

Most domain registrars offer promotional pricing for your initial contract term. Some limit your initial contract term to one or two years, while others may give you five to ten years.

So if you’re looking to save money, your best bet is opting for the longest registration period available. This is also a great way to ensure no one else can buy it, since you don’t have to remember to renew it every year.

Domain.com offers a five-year registration period, so I highly recommend it. However, Namecheap offers ten years, so it’s also a great option.

Number of domains

It’s common for large and small companies alike to buy multiple domain names, including:

Common misspellings of their original name

Various domain extensions

And similar domain names

Why? To make sure no one else can buy a similar name or intentional misspelling to steal their traffic. It also ensures your website is easy to find, even if someone doesn’t know how to spell it or what extension you’re using.

And while it’s a good idea, it’s not necessary, especially if you’re just starting out.

If you’re interested in buying 50+ domains, NameSilo is your best option. However, if you need less than that (or just one), Domain.com is my #1 recommendation.

Furthermore, if you need web hosting as well, Bluehost offers one domain name free for the first year. So, this is an excellent option if you need a single domain name and web hosting for a new website.

Domain management

Domain names may feel like a “set it and forget it” type of thing. But in reality, they aren’t. They require ongoing management including renewals, security, and accessibility.

Different domain registrars may handle domain management differently, so it’s crucial to understand how things work with the company you choose.

For example, most registrars offer auto renew services, meaning you don’t have to manually renew your domain registration every year.

This is essential for keeping your website accessible, even during your renewal period.

Alternatively, you may need to terminate your domain. So, you need to understand the guidelines for doing so with the domain registrar you choose.

Furthermore, you may have to manually connect your domain or verify different services using DNS management (it’s a lot easier than it sounds). So make sure the domain registrar you choose gives you unlimited access to your DNS records.

WHOIS privacy

Domain name registration involves providing your personal details to the domain registrar. However, doing so means your information is now part of the public record.

But the good news is it doesn’t have to be, thanks to WHOIS protection.

This is a privacy service that masks private information, like your email, address, phone number, and more. So, it’s not accessible to scammers, hackers, or anyone looking for your information online.

Some registrars charge for this service, while others offer it for free.

But I highly recommend you use it, regardless of the registrar you choose.

Unless you’re registering your domain with your company’s address, phone number, etc. This information is already public so it won’t hurt to have it attached to your domain.

Note: Domain.com charges $8.99/year and Bluehost charges $11.88/year for this. But Namecheap, NameSilo, and Google Domains offer privacy for free.

Domain transfers

If you want to change domain registrars in the future, you have to do a domain transfer. Some registrars make this free and easy, while others charge for it.

So, make sure you read through your registrar’s transfer policy before making any final decisions. It’s important to choose a company you can count on, even when you’re transferring to a different service.

Otherwise, the transfer can cause unwanted downtime or accessibility issues for your website.

Domain name extensions

While .com is the most common domain extension, there are others including .org, .net, .co, .tech, and more. Plus, there are also country specific extensions, too.

If you want a .com, you’re safe choosing any of the registrars on this list.

However, if you’re looking for a different extension, you need to search around to find a registrar that offers what you want.

The different types of domain registrars

There are several different places you can buy a domain name. However, I highly recommend going through a domain registrar or with your web hosting provider.

Domain registrars

Domain registrars handle the tech side of assigning IP addresses to domain names and reserving domain names as well. With that said, you’re in charge of managing and maintaining your domain name after you purchase it from the domain registrar.

Bundled with web hosting

If you need web hosting, you can get a free domain name from Bluehost for the first year.

Resellers

Domain resellers are exactly what they sound like. They resell domain names in partnership with domain registrars, but resellers typically charge extra so they can make money, too. Furthermore, they usually don’t have dedicated support.

This is why I don’t recommend buying through a reseller.

All of the recommendations on this list are domain registrars or web hosting companies.

However, you can check ICANN for a complete list of accredited domain registrars. If a company isn’t on the list, they’re probably a reseller.

#1 – Domain.com — The best for long-term registrations

Domain.com powers more than 1.2 million websites around the world. With a beginner-friendly interface, and the ability to buy as many domain names as you want, it’s my #1 recommendation.

It’s also great for long-term registrations because you can register your domain for up to five years at a time.

This means you don’t have to worry about renewing it every year and you can pay for everything in advance (no annual payments).

Every domain comes with:

Transfer Lock Security – TLS

A free SSL certificate

Email and URL forwarding

Complete DNS control

24/7/365 customer support

An extensive knowledge base

Furthermore, Domain.com is extremely affordable. You can expect to pay $9.99 per year for .com domains for your initial contract period. And they renew at $13.99 per year after that.

They also offer hundreds of different domain extensions including .blog, .co, .net, and .org plus some you’ve probably never heard of.

However, keep in mind you have to pay an extra $8.99/year for privacy and protection.

Domain.com also offers several upsells throughout the process including G Suite and web hosting. But you can skip these and buy them separately if you end up needing them.

#2 – Bluehost — The best for bundling with web hosting

Bluehost is my #1 web hosting recommendation. And you also get a free domain name for the first year when you bundle the two together.

So, if you’re starting a brand new website, Bluehost is an excellent choice.

However, if you want to buy more than one domain name, I highly recommend using a domain registrar, like NameSilo, instead. Bluehost domains are more expensive than other options on this list so it only makes sense if you need one domain with web hosting, as well.

All domain registrations come with standard features, including:

Intuitive domain management dashboard

Free SSL certificate

Auto renewals

Domain locking

Complete DNS control

24/7 expert support

Self-service knowledge base

After the first year, your .com domain name renews at $12.99 per year. And you have to pay an additional $11.99 per year ($0.99 per month) to mask your private information.

Bluehost also offers a Microsoft 365 upsell, but you can skip this and purchase it separately if you end up needing it later on.

#3 – NameSilo — The best for buying in bulk

If you’re interested in buying numerous domain names to cover similar names, common misspellings, or alternative extensions, NameSilo is the best choice.

They offer bulk order discounts if you buy more than 50 domains in a single order.

However, if you need a single domain name (or fewer than ten), I recommend going with Domain.com instead. It’s a bit more expensive but it’s easier to use.

Every domain you purchase automatically comes with:

Free privacy protection for life

DNS management tools

Email and domain forwarding

Domain defender protection

Locking/unlocking capability

Monetized parking page

24/7 customer support

For 1 – 49 domain names, each .com is $8.99 per year ($0.10 more than Namecheap). However, that price stays the same when it’s time for renewal, rather than jumping up a few dollars more per year.

For 50 – 100 names, each one is $8.89 per year. With steeper discounts at higher volumes. So, the more you buy, the more money you can save.

And these discounted rates apply at renewal time as long as you have the same number of active domains in your account.

Lastly, don’t forget to say “yes” to WHOIS privacy protection at checkout.

It’s free but you have to opt in to use it.

#4 – Google Domains — The best for Google integrations

If you’re familiar with the Google interface, Google Domains is comfortable and familiar.

Plus, they also make it a breeze to integrate your domain with other Google tools, like G Suite, Google Analytics, and Google Search Console.

Furthermore, Google Domains is a smart choice if you only need 1 – 10 domain names and appreciate the simplicity of the Google platform. However, if you need more than that, there are cheaper alternatives for buying domain names in bulk (like NameSilo).

With absolutely no upsells, it’s hard to beat the streamlined checkout process.

And every domain name includes:

Free privacy protection (unlike Domain.com and Bluehost)

Email forwarding services

Easy access to add-on services

Domain sharing

2-step verification

Cloud DNS

DNS exporting

24/7 customer support

At $12.99 per year, Google domains is affordable and inline with the other domain registrars on this list. However, you get privacy protection for free as an added value.

#5 – Namecheap — The cheapest domain registrar

Although price is a small factor, if you’re looking for the most affordable domain registrar for a single domain, you should choose Namecheap.

They’re a reputable domain registrar currently managing more than 10 million domain names.

Plus, their straightforward and intuitive interface makes buying a domain name a breeze. It takes less than a few minutes and you don’t have to worry about countless upsells or distractions.

With that said, there are a few upsells you can skip, including web hosting, private email, G Suite, and EasyWP. You don’t need any of these from your domain registrar.

You can (and should) buy these separately if you end up needing them down the road.

However, every domain registration includes:

Free privacy protection

Domain name security

24/7 live chat support

Extensive knowledge base

Full DNS access

Prices start at $8.88 per year for .com domains. Plus, you get free privacy protection and you can register for up to ten years in advance. This is an excellent way to save a few dollars and avoid the hassle of renewing every year.

Keep in mind that your domain name renews at $12.98 per year after your initial contract.

Summary

At the end of the day, the registrar you choose doesn’t really matter (as long as you go with one of these recommendations). What’s important iis getting the domain name and extension you want at a reasonable price with the protection and security you need.

With that said, Domain.com is great for most users and Bluehost offers a free domain for the first year if you need web hosting services as well.

However, both charge extra for privacy protection.

On the other hand, NameSilo, Google Domains, and Namecheap offer this protection for free.

NameSilo is excellent if you need hundreds of domains. Google Domains makes sense if you’re comfortable with the Google interface (and sharing more info with Google). And Namecheap is the most affordable registrar for .com domains.

So, regardless of what you need, your new domain name is just a few clicks away.

Which domain registrars have you tried in the past? And how was your experience?

