Best Space Images Of 2020: A ‘Christmas Star’ And A ‘Comet Of The Century’ To A New Hubble Masterpiece

What was your favorite space photo of 2020? There were dozens to choose from, with Comet NEOWISE’s brief, bright and astounding appearance in summer surely one of the highlights. If that kept amateur astrophotographers busy, so did a couple of stunning solar eclipses and some close planetary conjunctions.
However, astronomers using giant ground and space-based telescopes and spacecraft—including Chile’s Very Large Telescope (VLT), the Hubble Space Telescope and the all-new Solar Orbiter—also helped make 2020 a landmark year for science images. There were some stunning close-ups of the Sun, the mysterious star Betelgeuse, star-birth regions in space, and even images of distant exoplanets.
Here’s our pick of the best space photos of 2020 in no particular order, starting with that comet.
1. The ‘comet of the century’ so far (July 2020)
A portent of doom or a huge slice of celestial luck? Dozens of comets enter the Solar System each year, but rarely do they become visible to the naked eye. In July, the Comet NEOWISE, or C/2020 F3, put on show its two tails first to the southern hemisphere then to the northern hemisphere.
About 64 million miles at its closest, Comet NEOWISE is about three miles wide and was traveling at 144,000 mph. It’s due back in 6,800 years or so.
2. A once-in-10-lifetimes ‘great conjunction’ on the winter solstice (December 2020)
Few humans ever get to see this. On Monday, December 21, 2020, Jupiter and Saturn appeared closer to each other than for nearly 400 years at just 0.1º.
Seen in the post-sunset night sky, it was the closest the planets have appeared to come to each other since a “great conjunction” in 1623, but it was the easiest to see since 1226.
3. Best-ever image of the Sun from Earth (January 2020)
The highest-resolution image ever taken of the Sun from Earth was published in January 2020 by scientists at the new Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope in Hawaii, the world’s most powerful solar telescope.
It shows plasma cells rising from inside the star with dark borders showing where plasma is cooling and sinking.
4. An eclipse of the Sun (December 2020)
On Monday, December 14, 2020 a total eclipse of the Sun occurred for those under the narrow ”path of totality” across South America as decisions were made in North America on an auspicious day, eclipse-wise.
The usual hordes of eclipse-chasers addicted to the ethereal experience were forced to stay away.
5. Venus in the ‘Seven Sisters’ (April 2020)
Second only to the “great conjunction” for planet-imagers in 2020 was the Venus-Pleiades conjunction of April 2020.
During the event the sparkling Pleiades or “Seven Sisters” open cluster of stars gained an extra “star” to temporarily become the “Eight Sisters.”
6. A ‘ring of fire’ on the summer solstice (June 2020)
On June 21, 2020 a maximum of 99.4% of the Sun was covered by the Moon for less than a minute as seen from parts of Africa, the Middle East and Asia.
Amateur astronomers were out in force for this rare annular solar eclipse that was visible along a narrow path through the Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Central African Republic, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Yemen, Oman, Pakistan, India, Tibet, China and Taiwan.
7. The first image of two exoplanets orbiting a star (July 2020)
Astronomers used a massive telescope in Chile to capture the first-ever images of a young, Sun-like star with two giant Jupiter and Saturn-like planets in orbit.
The European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (VLT) captured two gas giant exoplanets going around a star called TYC 8998-760-1. It’s about 300 light-years distant.
8. ‘Blazing starbirth’ on Hubble’s 30th anniversary (April 2020)
Its iconic images have redefined our view of the Universe, and for its 30th anniversary the Hubble Space Telescope added to its achievements with this stunning image of a photogenic stellar nursery.
The portrait features the giant nebula NGC 2014 and its neighbour NGC 2020 which together form part of a vast star-forming region in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way.
9. A ‘rainbow’ view of Jupiter (August 2020)
A combination of ultraviolet, visible and near-infrared light, scientists using the Hubble Space Telescope produced this unique panchromatic multi-wavelength image of Jupiter.
It should help them see where haze and particles are distributed on the gas giant.
10. A ‘dusty’ Betelgeuse revealed (February 2020)
Before you-know-what came along the scientific world spent the first few months of 2020 wondering if bright star Betelgeuse was about to explode as a supernova. It certainly will one day, within the next 100,000 years, when its core collapses.
However, it eventually became clear that the star’s dimming, which began in October 2019, was probably just dust lanes blocking its light and causing its apparent shape to change—as revealed by this image from the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (VLT) in Chile.
11. ‘Camp fires’ on the Sun revealed (July 2020)
Scientists published the first close-up photos of the Sun from space taken by the new Solar Orbiter spacecraft, which showed an all-new solar phenomena called “campfires.” The photos were taken as the spacecraft—a collaboration between ESA and NASA—was 48 million miles/77 million kilometers from the Sun.
That’s about half the distance between the Sun and Earth, which is closer to our star than any other solar telescope has ever been before.
Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.