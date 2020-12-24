Best Space Images Of 2020: A ‘Christmas Star’ And A ‘Comet Of The Century’ To A New Hubble Masterpiece

Comet NEOWISE or C/2020 F3, with its two tails visible, is seen in the sky above Goldfield, Nevada … [+] on July 18, 2020. Photo by David Becker / AFP) (Photo by DAVID BECKER/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

What was your favorite space photo of 2020? There were dozens to choose from, with Comet NEOWISE’s brief, bright and astounding appearance in summer surely one of the highlights. If that kept amateur astrophotographers busy, so did a couple of stunning solar eclipses and some close planetary conjunctions.

However, astronomers using giant ground and space-based telescopes and spacecraft—including Chile’s Very Large Telescope (VLT), the Hubble Space Telescope and the all-new Solar Orbiter—also helped make 2020 a landmark year for science images. There were some stunning close-ups of the Sun, the mysterious star Betelgeuse, star-birth regions in space, and even images of distant exoplanets.

Here’s our pick of the best space photos of 2020 in no particular order, starting with that comet.

Comet NEOWISE (C/2020 F3) is seen above the ruins of the Cook Bank building along with diagonal … [+] streaks caused by passing satellites in this 20-second camera exposure on July 20, 2020 in the ghost town of Rhyolite, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Getty Images

1. The ‘comet of the century’ so far (July 2020)

A portent of doom or a huge slice of celestial luck? Dozens of comets enter the Solar System each year, but rarely do they become visible to the naked eye. In July, the Comet NEOWISE, or C/2020 F3, put on show its two tails first to the southern hemisphere then to the northern hemisphere.

About 64 million miles at its closest, Comet NEOWISE is about three miles wide and was traveling at 144,000 mph. It’s due back in 6,800 years or so.

Jupiter and Saturn are seen coming together in the night sky, over the sails of Brill windmill, for … [+] what is known as the Great Conjunction, on December 20, 2020 in Brill, England. The planetary conjunction is easily visible in the evening sky and will culminate on the night of December 21. This is the closest the planets have appeared for nearly 800 years. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images) Getty Images

MORE FOR YOU

2. A once-in-10-lifetimes ‘great conjunction’ on the winter solstice (December 2020)

Few humans ever get to see this. On Monday, December 21, 2020, Jupiter and Saturn appeared closer to each other than for nearly 400 years at just 0.1º.

Seen in the post-sunset night sky, it was the closest the planets have appeared to come to each other since a “great conjunction” in 1623, but it was the easiest to see since 1226.

3. Best-ever image of the Sun from Earth (January 2020)

The highest-resolution image ever taken of the Sun from Earth was published in January 2020 by scientists at the new Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope in Hawaii, the world’s most powerful solar telescope.

It shows plasma cells rising from inside the star with dark borders showing where plasma is cooling and sinking.

The diamond ring effect is seen during the total solar eclipse from Piedra del Aquila, Neuquen … [+] province, Argentina on December 14, 2020. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP) (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

4. An eclipse of the Sun (December 2020)

On Monday, December 14, 2020 a total eclipse of the Sun occurred for those under the narrow ”path of totality” across South America as decisions were made in North America on an auspicious day, eclipse-wise.

The usual hordes of eclipse-chasers addicted to the ethereal experience were forced to stay away.

Venus embraces the Pleiades as seen from Beijing, China, on April 3, 2020. Costfoto/Barcroft Media … [+] via Getty Images Barcroft Media via Getty Images

5. Venus in the ‘Seven Sisters’ (April 2020)

Second only to the “great conjunction” for planet-imagers in 2020 was the Venus-Pleiades conjunction of April 2020.

During the event the sparkling Pleiades or “Seven Sisters” open cluster of stars gained an extra “star” to temporarily become the “Eight Sisters.”

The annular solar eclipse seen from Chiayi in southern Taiwan on June 21, 2020. (Photo by Alberto … [+] Buzzola/LightRocket via Getty Images) LightRocket via Getty Images

6. A ‘ring of fire’ on the summer solstice (June 2020)

On June 21, 2020 a maximum of 99.4% of the Sun was covered by the Moon for less than a minute as seen from parts of Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

Amateur astronomers were out in force for this rare annular solar eclipse that was visible along a narrow path through the Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Central African Republic, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Yemen, Oman, Pakistan, India, Tibet, China and Taiwan.

The two planets are visible as two bright dots in the centre (TYC 8998-760-1b) and bottom right (TYC … [+] 8998-760-1c) of the frame, noted by arrows. Other bright dots, which are background stars, are visible in the image as well. By taking different images at different times, the team were able to distinguish the planets from the background stars. ESO/Bohn et al.

7. The first image of two exoplanets orbiting a star (July 2020)

Astronomers used a massive telescope in Chile to capture the first-ever images of a young, Sun-like star with two giant Jupiter and Saturn-like planets in orbit.

The European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (VLT) captured two gas giant exoplanets going around a star called TYC 8998-760-1. It’s about 300 light-years distant.

The giant nebula NGC 2014 and its neighbour NGC 2020. NASA, ESA, and STScI

8. ‘Blazing starbirth’ on Hubble’s 30th anniversary (April 2020)

Its iconic images have redefined our view of the Universe, and for its 30th anniversary the Hubble Space Telescope added to its achievements with this stunning image of a photogenic stellar nursery.

The portrait features the giant nebula NGC 2014 and its neighbour NGC 2020 which together form part of a vast star-forming region in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way.

A multiwavelength observation in ultraviolet/visible/near-infrared light of Jupiter obtained by the … [+] NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope on 25 August 2020 is giving researchers an entirely new view of the giant planet. NASA, ESA, A. Simon (Goddard Space Flight Center), and M. H. Wong (University of California, Berkeley) and the OPAL team.

9. A ‘rainbow’ view of Jupiter (August 2020)

A combination of ultraviolet, visible and near-infrared light, scientists using the Hubble Space Telescope produced this unique panchromatic multi-wavelength image of Jupiter.

It should help them see where haze and particles are distributed on the gas giant.

This stunning image of Betelgeuse’s surface, taken with the SPHERE instrument on ESO’s Very Large … [+] Telescope, is among the first observations to come out of an observing campaign aimed at understanding why the star is becoming fainter. When compared with the image taken in January 2019, it shows how much the star has faded and how its apparent shape has changed. ESO/M. MontargÃ¨s et al.

10. A ‘dusty’ Betelgeuse revealed (February 2020)

Before you-know-what came along the scientific world spent the first few months of 2020 wondering if bright star Betelgeuse was about to explode as a supernova. It certainly will one day, within the next 100,000 years, when its core collapses.

However, it eventually became clear that the star’s dimming, which began in October 2019, was probably just dust lanes blocking its light and causing its apparent shape to change—as revealed by this image from the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (VLT) in Chile.

The Extreme Ultraviolet Imager (EUI) on ESAâs Solar Orbiter spacecraft took these images on 30 May … [+] 2020. They show the Sunâs appearance at a wavelength of 17 nanometers, which is in the extreme ultraviolet region of the electromagnetic spectrum. Images at this wavelength reveal the upper atmosphere of the Sun, the corona, with a temperature of around 1 million degrees. EUI takes full disk images (top left) using the Full Sun Imager (FSI) telescope, as well as high resolution images using the HRIEUV telescope. Solar Orbiter/EUI Team (ESA & NASA); CSL, IAS, MPS, PMOD/WRC, ROB, UCL/MSSL

11. ‘Camp fires’ on the Sun revealed (July 2020)

Scientists published the first close-up photos of the Sun from space taken by the new Solar Orbiter spacecraft, which showed an all-new solar phenomena called “campfires.” The photos were taken as the spacecraft—a collaboration between ESA and NASA—was 48 million miles/77 million kilometers from the Sun.

That’s about half the distance between the Sun and Earth, which is closer to our star than any other solar telescope has ever been before.

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.

Source