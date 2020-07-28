Home Business Biden Says He Will Pick His VP By The First Week In August
written by Forbes July 28, 2020
TOPLINE

Former Vice President Joe Biden announced during a campaign event on Tuesday that he will pick a vice presidential running mate by the first week in August.

Presidential Candidate Joe Biden Makes Economic Address In Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, DE – JULY 28: Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe … [+] Biden delivers a speech at the William Hicks Anderson Community Center, on July 28, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden addressed the fourth component of his Build Back Better economic recovery plan for working families, how his plan will address systemic racism and advance racial economic equity in the United States. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

Getty Images

KEY FACTS

“I’m going to have a choice in the first week in August,” Biden said, telling reporters, “I promise I’ll let you all know when I do.”

Biden joked that he’s going to “try to figure out a way to trick” the press so he can meet with VP prospects in person, noting there are “crews outside my house” to spot any candidates coming in.

Biden said he would “have to wear a mask” in any face-to-face meetings with potential picks, but wouldn’t say if he would get tested beforehand, adding that he hasn’t yet been tested for the virus.

The comments reflect a later deadline than previously anticipated; Biden said in May he was aiming for an August 1 announcement.

Biden stated in March that his pick would be a woman, and the list has reportedly been narrowed down to a handful of women including four women of color.

Key Background

Top prospects rumored to be in contention for the role include Biden’s former primary rival Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.), Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) and former Obama National Security Advisor Susan Rice. Other possible picks include Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

Crucial Quote

While Harris is widely seen as the frontrunner for the job, there has been some internal dissent towards her. Former Sen. Chris Dodd (D-Conn.), who sits on Biden’s VP selection committee, was reportedly “stunned” by Harris’ response when he questioned her grilling of Biden over bussing and segregation at a Democratic primary debate last July. “She laughed and said, ‘that’s politics.’ She had no remorse,” Dodd said, according to a report from Politico which also claimed Dodd helped put Bass in the running.

Source

