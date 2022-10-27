5 biggest safety hazards for manufacturing companies

Running a manufacturing business is much more complex than having a service company. This makes sense, given all the procedures required to make a product. Not only do you need the right equipment, but you should also introduce systems and procedures to ensure everything runs smoothly.

Among all these different things, management has to pay extra attention to the safety of their workforce. Electrical issues, chemical spills, and equipment malfunction can endanger their lives while potentially costing the company millions.

This article will analyze the five biggest safety hazards for manufacturing companies.

1. Electrical injuries

You should always consider potential electrical issues no matter what kind of business you’re running. Things such as faulty wiring can pose a major hazard to products and equipment, but also the employees. Misuse can lead to smaller and bigger injuries, such as burns and electrocution.

In most cases, accidents occur due to contact with power lines, however, they can also be caused by poor maintenance, inadequate use of cords and extensions, and incorrect grounding. Even if you have top-notch equipment, it will eventually get damaged over time, increasing the odds of injury and death.

This is why companies must spend money on quality fire protection services. By performing regular inspections and maintenance, you can rest assured that all the systems are in mint condition. On top of that, it’s also vital for employees to follow safety procedures when using electrical systems.

2. Slip and fall

Most Americans don’t realize this, but slips and trips represent the biggest hazard for employees. Falls are the most dangerous of all industrial accidents eclipsing electrocutions and burns. They are the leading cause of death and injury within the private sector, causing concussions, fractures, and other types of damage.

Luckily, there are a few things employees and workers can do to reduce this threat. The best thing you can do is to keep the premises clean at all times. Equipment, tool, and spare parts lying on the floor will eventually cause an injury, so keep things tidy.

Another fantastic way to address this problem is by wearing the proper footwear. Additionally, the company’s management can put special mats and guardrails in areas of high risk.

3. Equipment-related injuries

No matter how often you’ve used a machine, you should never take it for granted. A minor lapse of judgment can cause severe injuries and even death.

The type of injury will depend on the available machinery. Most of these accidents are caused by equipment such as lifts, power jacks, forklifts, and various vehicles. Although faulty machines sometimes cause these injuries, they are more likely to be caused by improper use.

Because of that, employees need to adhere to OSHA’s guidelines pertaining to the use of industrial equipment. Furthermore, a company should do its best to provide excellent training and implement rigorous tests before allowing employees to handle said equipment.

You should also consider using supervisors for oversight. Lastly, regular maintenance and inspections ensure that the vehicles are working as intended.

4. Chemical injuries

Chemical injuries are relatively common accidents but don’t occur in every sector. They are prevalent in oil, gas, transportation, warehousing, welding, mining, and lumber industries. These accidents are most frequent among painters, janitors, chemical technicians, and farmers.

In most cases, workers suffer injuries through skin exposure or inhalation. Chemical injuries can be very insidious, causing damage over time without a person realizing it until it’s too late. Besides burns and poisoning, workers can also suffer from ammonia, nerve damage, and cancer.

Wearing the right clothes is the best way to avoid these accidents. The employees should take their time to prepare for handling, ensuring all safety procedures are in place. Besides special clothes, you also need to make sure that the area is safe for transportation.

5. Lockout-Tagout

Sometimes, the injuries occur as we try to prevent other injuries. In other words, a technician might get caught within a machine while performing regular maintenance. Energy discharge or accidental power-up can cause devastating injuries and death. This is why teams need to make sure everything is powered down before inspections and repairs.

Lockout-Tagout accidents can cause cuts, lacerations, electrocutions, crushing, burns, fractures, and other injuries. The type of damage depends on the machine that a person is repairing.

To prevent these mishaps, it’s best to schedule maintenance after work. You can also put warning signs in the area so that no one interferes with the technicians as they make the necessary fixes.