Bitcoin Smashes Through $50,000 Price As Bull Run Suddenly Accelerates

Bitcoin, after taking a brief breather in its 2021 bull run, has suddenly shot higher.

The bitcoin price climbed past the closely-watched $50,000 per bitcoin level for the first time late on Monday evening, hitting on the San Francisco based exchange Coinbase.

The bitcoin price has surged this year, climbing far past its previous highs of around $20,000 per bitcoin.

Bitcoin’s surge higher, adding 30% over the last week and taking its year-on-year gains to over 400%, comes after reports an investment unit under Morgan Stanley MS MS MS is exploring a stake in bitcoin–the latest Wall Street banking giant to soften its stance on cryptocurrency.

