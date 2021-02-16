Bitcoin Smashes Through $50,000 Price As Bull Run Suddenly Accelerates

Bitcoin, after taking a brief breather in its 2021 bull run, has suddenly shot higher.
The bitcoin price climbed past the closely-watched $50,000 per bitcoin level for the first time late on Monday evening, hitting on the San Francisco based exchange Coinbase.
Bitcoin’s surge higher, adding 30% over the last week and taking its year-on-year gains to over 400%, comes after reports an investment unit under Morgan Stanley MS MS MS is exploring a stake in bitcoin–the latest Wall Street banking giant to soften its stance on cryptocurrency.