written by Forbes February 16, 2021
Bitcoin Smashes Through $50,000 Price As Bull Run Suddenly Accelerates

Bitcoin, after taking a brief breather in its 2021 bull run, has suddenly shot higher.

The bitcoin price climbed past the closely-watched $50,000 per bitcoin level for the first time late on Monday evening, hitting on the San Francisco based exchange Coinbase.

MORE FROM FORBESDonald Trump’s Former Comms Director Predicts Bitcoin Could Hit $100,000 By 2022 After Huge Price BetBy Billy Bambrough

Bitcoin’s surge higher, adding 30% over the last week and taking its year-on-year gains to over 400%, comes after reports an investment unit under Morgan Stanley MS MS MS is exploring a stake in bitcoin–the latest Wall Street banking giant to soften its stance on cryptocurrency.

