Bitcoin Surpasses $15,000 To Reach Fresh 2020 High

Bitcoin prices extended their recent gains today, continuing to rally and breaking through the $15,000 level to hit a new high for this year.

The world’s most prominent digital currency reached $15,306.84 at 11:15 a.m. EST on CoinDesk.

Bitcoin has surged lately, as the digital currency benefits from multiple tailwinds. getty

At this point, the cryptocurrency was up close to 10% over roughly the last 24 hours, additional CoinDesk figures reveal.

The digital asset has been enjoying a great run this year, climbing more than 200% after falling below $4,000 back in March.

[Ed note: Investing in cryptocoins or tokens is highly speculative and the market is largely unregulated. Anyone considering it should be prepared to lose their entire investment.]

Price Drivers

When explaining bitcoin’s latest price movements, analysts pointed to several variables, including uncertainty surrounding the U.S. election.

“Bitcoin has broken through the $15,000 mark,” causing it to reach a multi-year high, said Charles Hayter, cofounder and CEO of digital currency data platform CryptoCompare.

“The surge comes at a time when Europe enters its second lockdown, the dollar continues to weaken and stock markets are rallying on the back of the US presidential election.”

John Todaro, director of institutional research for TradeBlock, pointed to similar variables when interpreting bitcoin’s latest gains.

“Equity markets have likewise risen alongside bitcoin as expectations of increased fiscal stimulus have risen—increased stimulus will devalue the dollar but push up equities and bitcoin as was expected in the event of a Biden win,” he stated.

Joe DiPasquale, CEO of cryptocurrency hedge fund manager BitBull Capital, offered a different point of view, describing bullish sentiment as the main driver of the digital currency’s latest gains.

The Path To $20,000

Now that bitcoin has broken through $15,000, analysts have started eyeing the $20,000 price level, speculating on when the cryptocurrency will reach a fresh, all-time high.

Denis Vinokourov, head of research for London-based digital asset firm Bequant, commented on this situation.

“Bitcoin continues to grind ever so higher and, while calls for a re-test of the all-time high continue to grow ever so louder, parabolic price runs are not necessarily what the market needs for growth to be sustainable,” he stated.

“A correction and capital rotation into mid and small-cap assets, at this stage, would prove healthy for the overall marketplace.”

“However, given the aforementioned FOMO and growing demand from retail, most signs point to a further squeeze higher,” said Vinokourov.

“Thus, ultimately, all eyes are on the elusive $20,000 price level, with little price discovery data to note any key levels – resistance or otherwise.”

Disclosure: I own some bitcoin, bitcoin cash, litecoin, ether and EOS.

