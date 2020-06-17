Black Wealth Matters

BOWIE, MD – MAY 23: Ambler Bowie Slabe, great great granddaughter of former Maryland Governor, Oden … [+] Bowie, walks up the stairs of the 140 year old plantation mansion with her husband William Slabe on May 23, 2014 in Bowie, Maryland. The mansion, once called Fairview, overlooks more than 1,000 acres of sprawling homes that have evolved into a black utopia of sorts, now named Fairwood. The mansion and whats left of the vast plantation, where slave labor was the norm, is now on sale. The 1,800-home subdivision is among one of the richest neighborhood in the richest black county in the United States. The financial crisis of 2008 made Fairwood among the one of the hardest hit neighborhoods, with one in five homes going into foreclosure. (Photo by Michel du Cille/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Marilyn Booker, the former global head of diversity at Morgan Stanley, filed suit against the firm claiming systemic racial discrimination against Black people. Racial discrimination has been a long standing issue in financial services in general and estate planning in particular. Experts like Earl G. Graves Sr., Anthonia Akitunde, and Vincent Bernard have commented on the very real threat to Black Wealth due to the lack of estate planning by and for African Americans. Black Americans suffer from institutional racism in our country with lower incomes, higher unemployment, and lower life expectancy, but these facts argue for a greater need for estate planning, not less. So why, when there are so many estate plans being created by attorneys, financial planners, and others, do more than 60% of Black Americans die without a will, much less a plan? It is mainly because, as estate planners, we are oblivious to the cultural and ethnic differences of black Americans and do not listen well enough to change the way we do our work or how plans are implemented in their lives.

I have done estate planning for a few black families and the first and most important thing to listen for is how their kinship bonds are different from other ethnicities. In the black community, the concept of “family” is broader than just bloodlines. There are many roles played in a black person’s life by people who are not related to them, while in other cultures are assumed to be played only by blood relatives. Roles are flexible, and unpredictable, as people shift into places left open by the effects of racism. This means that their family depends more on the function people play in each other’s lives, rather than the biological or legal structure assumed by society.

When planning for any family, we have to assume that it is not just estate planning issues we are drafting for; it is also social, political, socio-economic, and environmental issues as well. Further, we cannot assume that there are role models where wealth is passed down generations and family members may not be familiar with legacy issues. This lack may result in isolation, but it also results in strength and flexibility.

We will not know this about black clients if we just thrust a form in their hands and expect them to give us every relationship that is important. It needs to be a conversation, and perhaps a lifelong one, to achieve those natural openings as to what is and is not important. Resumption of white concepts of what is proper for an inheritance, as exemplified most by the laws of intestacy; bear any justice to the functions people have played in extended black families. So all of the default planning embedded in the documents must be understood and, if contradictory to the ethnicity of the client, be removed.

Estate planning may not be in the vanguard of change, but it must be a steward for change, preserving Black American wealth and culture. The planning and execution have to reflect not so much the individualism embodied in the phrase “I think, therefore I am”, and more of the prevailing philosophy that “We are, therefore I am”.

