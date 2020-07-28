Home Business BLACKPINK Announce Release Date Of Long-Awaited First Studio Album
BLACKPINK Announce Release Date Of Long-Awaited First Studio Album

written by Forbes July 28, 2020
Promotional photo of Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé of girl group BLACKPINK posing against a wall.

YG Entertainment

The wait is over, Blinks! The Album will be dropping in our areas this autumn.

BLACKPINK’s long-awaited first studio album is set to arrive on October 2, the girl group’s South Korean management company YG Entertainment announced on July 27 (July 28 in South Korea).

Simply dubbed The Album, it is the first full-length release from the act since their first singles arrived in 2016. The studio album will be preceded by a single from the act in August, which the group has previously teased on social media, hinting to a mystery collaborator. That song in turn follows the release of last month’s “How You Like That,” which made history and broke several Guinness World Records.

The Album is sure to be well-received by the act’s eager fandom, known collectively as Blink, who have regularly inquired about the whereabouts of the act’s highly-anticipated first studio album.

Aside from the release date and the duo of songs, plus its regal black and white teaser imagery, little is as-of-yet known about the musical contents The Album. But in a social media post YG announced that it, like many K-pop albums, will feature special The Album-specific special goods in the packaging for physical copies of the CD, such unique photo books, photo cards, lyrics books, and posters. The album and various merchandise, including digital album bundles, are available for pre-sale on the act’s website.

As the first studio album from the popular K-pop act, The Album has been in the works for some time, with YG announcing earlier this year that it would arrive as early as June. Coming four years since the first singles of BLACKPINK, its release follows immense success, including multiple songs appearing in the Top 50 on Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart. The group made recently were featured on Lady Gaga’s Chromatica album, where they collaborated with Mother Monster on “Sour Candy.”

With so much recognition and acclaim under BLACKPINK’s wings even without a studio album, expectations are high for The Album to set itself apart from their prior releases and define itself as the definitive crown of their discography. Whether The Album will live up to its name as The ultimate Album remains to be seen, but we’ll find out on October 2.

