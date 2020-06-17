Blackpink’s ‘Sour Candy’ Is Now The Third-Longest-Charting Song By A Korean Girl Group In U.K. History

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN – MARCH 31: Rose, Jennie, Lisa and Jisoo of girl group BLACKPINK perform on the … [+] stage during the 26th Tokyo Girls Collection at Yokohama Arena on March 31, 2018 in Yokohama, Japan. (Photo by Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images)

These are still early days when it comes to songs and albums by South Korean musicians performing well on charts in many Western countries, so some of the biggest names are sometimes able to break records and make history with one placement or perhaps by living on these important rankings for very short spans of time…but that doesn’t make the accomplishments by the soloists and groups from the nation any less impressive.

This time around on the singles chart in the U.K., Lady Gaga and Blackpink’s new smash “Sour Candy” descends from No. 17 to No. 34, and while that’s a noticeable dip, the fact that the tune has held on and not fallen off the chart entirely is impressive, and historic.

With just two frames spent on the ranking of the most popular and most-consumed individual tracks in the U.K., “Sour Candy” already ranks as the third-longest-charting track by a South Korean girl group in the country’s history. That’s a bit surprising, given how short its stay has been, but there have been so few cuts from female-fronted bands from the Asian nation, every week counts.

Blackpink is also responsible for the two singles that have lived on the list for longer, and they still have a way to go before their latest release catches up to their previous wins.

The longest-charting of all songs led by or featuring South Korean girl groups in the U.K. is “Kiss and Make Up,” another joint effort between Blackpink and a Western pop singer. The track, which was powered by Dua Lipa and featured on her debut full-length (the re-release version), lived on the ranking for a dozen frames, which also makes it one of the longest-charting tunes featuring any act that typically performs in Korean.

The second-longest-charting single by a South Korean girl group in U.K. history is Blackpink’s own “Kill This Love,” which surprised many by living on the roster last year for a half a dozen turns.

It’s yet to be seen whether or not “Sour Candy” can continue its slow descent on the U.K. singles chart for another four weeks (or more), thus tying another record, but whether it does or not, it has already proved its immense popularity and made history.

