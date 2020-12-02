Breaking
BlackRock CEO Reveals Surprise ‘Real Impact’ Of Bitcoin On The Dollar

December 2, 2020
BlackRock CEO Reveals Surprise 'Real Impact' Of Bitcoin On The Dollar

Bitcoin has exploded back into the limelight this year, solidifying its reputation as digital gold.

The bitcoin price has returned to its all-time highs amid renewed interest from Wall Street and support from the likes of PayPal PYPL .

Now, after BlackRock’s BLK chief investment officer sent shock waves through the bitcoin and cryptocurrency community last month when he said bitcoin is “here to stay,” Larry Fink, BlackRock’s chief executive, has warned the growing popularity of bitcoin and digital currencies is having a “real impact” on the U.S. dollar.

“Having a digital currency has real impact on the U.S. dollar,” Fink, who has grown BlackRock into the world’s largest money-management company with around $7 trillion in assets under management, told attendees of a Council on Foreign Relations digital symposium, adding digital currencies such as bitcoin are making the U.S. dollar “less relevant.”

“I’m not talking about for Americans, I’m talking about for international holders of dollar-based assets,” Fink clarified, raising the question: “Does [digital currency] change the need for the dollar as a reserve currency, if there was a true digital currency that was separated from dollar-based assets?”

Fink, who was answering questions alongside former Bank of England governor Mark Carney, said the level of attention generated by previous BlackRock comments on bitcoin showed how the cryptocurrency has “caught the attention and the imagination of many” who are “fascinated and excited by it.”

“Can [bitcoin] evolve into a global market,” Fink asked. “Possibly. [Bitcoin is] still untested, a pretty small market relative to other markets. You see these big giant moves every day. It’s a thin market.”

The bitcoin price has swung wildly over the last few weeks as it’s approached highs not seen since the height of bitcoin mania in late 2017.

Back then, Fink, alongside the likes of JP Morgan chief executive Jamie Dimon, dismissed bitcoin as nothing more than a “money laundering” tool.

But endorsements from a host of high-profile investors this year has given validation to bitcoin and formerly sceptical elements of Wall Street are increasingly finding bitcoin impossible to ignore.

