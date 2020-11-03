Blockchain And Bison Mix On The Western Plains Of Wyoming

dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

In just a few years, the State of Wyoming has become synonymous with blockchain innovation, due in large part to its groundbreaking regulatory infrastructure for blockchain technology and digital assets. This extraordinary trajectory continues with the creation of the UW Center for Blockchain and Digital Innovation which was announced today.

The Center sits astride four UW colleges—including the College of Business, College of Engineering and Applied Science, College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, and the College of Law—as well as the state’s community colleges. According to UW President Ed Seidel, the Center is interdisciplinary “because that’s how the world works.”

Steven Lupien, who was recently named director, suggests that the Center “aligns well with the four pillars undergirding the University’s growth: to be more entrepreneurial, digital, inclusive and interdisciplinary.” He explains that the Center’s interdisciplinary approach enables proactive collaboration across different constituencies at the University, in the State’s business community, and the world at large. The Center will be housed in the University’s College of Business.

The Center was launched with a $500,000 gift in Ada cryptocurrency from IOHK (Input Output, iohk.io), a leading international technology company, and a matching grant from the State. The donation, among the largest cryptocurrency gifts to a public university, helped to establish the Center’s blockchain lab in the College of Engineering and Applied Science.

The Center will become the University’s nerve center for all things blockchain on campus, including classes, events, legal clinics and much, much more. Lupien says that this will pave the way for certificate programs, continuing education classes, and a college minor in blockchain technology which is slated for the fall.

On campus, the Center will be the home base for students and faculty eager to learn about the blockchain space. The Center will connect them to information, mentors, and opportunities. The Center will also assist University faculty seeking to integrate blockchain technology-related curricula into their current materials, as well as develop new classes that incorporate these topics.

Beyond campus, the Center will advise Wyoming-based companies interested in deploying distributed ledger technology. The Center will also make resources available to businesses outside the State looking to take advantage of Wyoming’s favorable blockchain legislation.

According to Lupien, there has been an outpouring of interest in the Center from well outside of Wyoming’s borders. He says that since the announcement about the creation of the Center, he has been fielding inquiries from companies seeking to redomicile in Wyoming and expects that the Center assist in that area too.

The Center has a broad and long-term vision which extends to other schools of higher education. The Center’s outreach to other universities has already led to a partnership with the University of Arkansas, and many others are in discussion.

Those in the know should not be surprised by the University’s willingness to create a blockchain center. The University has been an active partner to the world-famous Wyoming Hackathon for the last three years, the most recent of which was held virtually (and shattered records for attendance). As a result of the Hackathon, the University already has many high profile corporate partners, many of whom it is hoped will become active participants at the Center, and will join the advisory board to shape the future of blockchain education.

At a time when states are being ravaged economically by the fallout of the pandemic, many state and local officials are likely to consider how they can revitalize their economy. They should turn to Wyoming as an example. The Wyoming state legislature, Governor and Secretary of State all got behind blockchain technology in 2017 and then joined to support legislation to provide much needed clarity in the blockchain space. And, three years later, the results speak for themselves. According to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s office, business entity formations in the State are up over 75% from the previous year.

The creation of a center for blockchain technology innovation at the State’s land-grant university is another smart move, burnishing Wyoming’s leadership position regarding all things blockchain, and making Wyoming an attractive destination for individuals and businesses looking to invest in digital assets and blockchain technology.

