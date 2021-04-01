Blogger of the Month: Emma, Bee Money Savvy

Welcome to April’s Blogger of the Month.

This monthly feature is where we catch up with one of our content creators. We take a look behind the scenes at their blogging journey, and recognise what they’ve achieved along the way.

For April, we’ve caught up with the lovely Emma from Bee Money Savvy. Emma is a fountain of knowledge when it comes to money advice and blogging tips!

Here’s what Emma had to say about building her platform and being voted as April’s Blogger of the Month…

Please tell us a bit about your blog…

I’m Emma, the one-woman team that created beemoneysavvy.com. My blog is all about money; earning more of it, spending less of it and using it wisely.

Beemoneysavvy.com was recently crowned ‘Best Money Making Blog’ at the 2020 SHOMO Awards and I couldn’t be more proud.

I started blogging in 2017 and I’m so glad that I did! I’ve always been good with money but creating a money blog has taken it to the next level, pushed me to improve my budgeting skills and allowed me to earn some extra money towards buying my first home.

What inspired you to start your blog?

My motivation comes from my parents. When my parents were in their early 20’s they were given some bad financial advice that left them in debt. I watched them work hard to get out of debt and I spent my childhood admiring their money saving mentality.

My parents passed this onto me and because of this I’ve found lots of money saving tools and ways to earn extra money, I regularly claim freebies, and win competitions too. My family and friends have always come to me for money tips and that’s where the idea for creating beemoneysavvy.com came from.

How do you feel about being chosen as the Get Blogged April blogger of the month?

Thank you – I feel honoured to have been chosen as Get Blogged’s blogger of the month.

I’m a big fan of Get Blogged and know all the incredible bloggers that are part of their network.

Checking Get Blogged for new opportunities is part of my weekly schedule and I’m always recommending Get Blogged to bloggers I talk to.

I really am honoured to be named as blogger of the month for a website I regard so highly.

Who are some of the coolest brands you’ve worked with?

Some of my favourite collaborations include National Express, HSBC, giffgaff, Chip and Wuka Period Pants.

National Express were brilliant to work with and I got to go on a trip to my favourite city (Manchester) as part of the partnership.

Wuka are a ridiculously cool brand, they’re incredibly empowering and I love that they promote having a sustainable (and comfortable) period.

Name the best opportunity you’ve had because of blogging…

Last year I was sent a refurbished iPhone to review on my blog. I was so excited for that opportunity! My blog is very much focused on saving/earning money but I’m also passionate about sustainability so being able to review a refurbished phone, which is better for the planet and can save you £100’s was brilliant. Being the money savvy person I am, I was thrilled to be receiving something as brilliant as a free iPhone too.

What are your tips for bloggers who want to make money with Get Blogged?

It’s all about the pitch.

When I apply for a blogging assignment through Get Blogged I aim to paint a picture of the post I’d like to create for the brand. I give examples of the posts titles that could work for the topic/brand/link and what category I believe it would suit well with. I try to demonstrate why my blog would be a good fit for the brand too.

It’s always on my list to also check the marketplace regularly for new opportunities. Bloggers should also keep an eye on the Blogging Opportunities with Get Blogged Facebook Group for hints, tips and the heads up on new and urgent assignments.

Tell us your favourite blog post and collaboration…

My favourite blog post and collaboration from this year is my ‘Top Tips for Entering Holiday Giveaways’. I’ve been incredibly lucky when it comes to competitions and have won two holidays, an iPad and several cash prizes. So, when I was asked to write a post about entering giveaways I jumped at the opportunity to share my competitions wins and top tips.

My favourite collaborations are usually those that allow me to share my story on the topic. As bloggers I’m sure we can all agree that it’s fun to write about things from our own perspective.

Share your links for everyone to follow you!!

Blog: beemoneysavvy.com

Twitter: www.twitter.com/beemoneysavvy

Instagram: www.instagram.com/beemoneysavvy

Facebook: www.facebook.com/beemoneysavvy

Many thanks to Emma for taking the time to catch up with us and share her blogging journey!

Get Blogged HQ

