Blogger Of The Month: Georgie xoxo

For the last instalment of 2020, we caught up with Georgie xoxo. Georgie has been blogging for over 10 years, and also runs a successful hair accessories business on Etsy.

Here, she shares more about her blogging journey, her best advice for others on a similar path, and her plans for the year ahead…

Please tell us a little about your blog

My blog, Georgie xoxo, is a magical space online for those seeking everyday whimsy, with a heart full of wanderlust focusing on travel adventures, pretty crafts, chronic illness and words on finding the meaning in life through wonder and enchantment.

From pretty and practical everyday crafts, to recipes that nurture my body and mind, to travels from a heart full of wanderlust with a dream to see everything that this beautiful world has to offer.

Why did you first start blogging?

I can’t quite believe it but my little blog is just over 10 years old! I can’t believe I’ve been blogging so long! I still have the vivid imprint of how it all started. I was incredibly bored in a music theory class and I soon realised that I was seeking a creative outlet outside of my rigid studies and so the blog was born! It was originally called ‘Dreams That Glitter’ after a line from one of my favourite Girls Aloud songs I was obsessed with at the time called, ‘Call The Shots’ (that dates both me and my blog!).

My blog was a home for sporadic craft projects, my love for USA fashion designers Betsey Johnson and Anna Sui, and a place to document setting up my hair accessory business Beauxoxo.

Beyond my wildest dreams, Beauxoxo grew exponentially while I was still studying, and so became the focus of all of my attention. Over the past few years I really deeply missed my blog, and relaunched to simply ‘Georgie xoxo’ in November 2018 on the same platform I started on 10 years ago.

What exciting experiences and opportunities has blogging brought you?

My two biggest highlights have been writing for Grazia Magazine about Bournemouth, blog award nominations for Company and Cosmopolitan Magazine and starting Beauxoxo.

My blog has also given me the opportunity to have a stall at the Clothes Show Live in 2011 where I met X-Factor stylists and many other incredible connections. This all truly paved the way for an incredible adventure all on its own!

What would be your top three tips for someone who’s new to blogging?

To just go out and do it! Your story matters. Your story is the medicine someone might need. Sometimes taking that big huge leap is terrifying so I always advise people to just make small steps each day.

It’s far better to build on something consistently then to never start at all. But ultimately, if you have an idea you truly want to make happen, just start anywhere and start now and just see what happens.

This quote by Marie Forleo is one of my favourites for this: ‘There has never been and never will be another you. You have a purpose – a very special gift that only you can bring to the world.’ This quote is so powerful because I truly believe that we really do all have something special and unique to offer to this world and it’s about finding the best ways to share that with everyone.

Start with what you have and what you love and set about bringing everything you are into what you do. That’s where you find the most success and fulfilment.

What are your plans for your blog in 2021?

I’m currently working on an e-book for my blog that will be full of vegan recipes that have helped me with Gastroparesis, but also be a document of my emotional healing journey.

Ultimately, I just want to use the gifts I’ve developed over the years to move forward to find new meaning for both myself personally and in life and document it through blogging.

Time feels more precious than ever these days, and rather than the ‘someday’ mentality I used to have, I want today to be the day I post and do things that I love if it’s on my mind. To always make time to document those simple wondrous things in life so that I can hold them close as the complete blessings they are.

What’s your favourite way to monetise your blog?

I love collaborating with companies I adore one-to-one. That’s what makes it so special to me. When I can really get creative with a brief from the photos to the ideas, that’s when my imagination is most happy!

I’m very selective of who I work with as that relationship is important to me. Sponsored content on a theme or product I’m passionate about is always so lovely to do. From 2021, my e-book will become part of my blog income.

Which of your posts have proven to be the most popular?

My Courgette soup recipe for Gastroparesis is one of my most popular posts! My top tips for managing Raynaud’s Disease, and also my review of Karen Kay’s Fairy Oracle Cards. I love to add a mystical edge to all my content so it’s lovely that people resonate with that same message of enchantment through different subjects.

What other blogs do you love to read, and why?

A Beautiful Mess: Like so many, this blog truly inspired me to get into blogging and I’m forever enchanted by all their creations.

Flying the Nest – I just love Stephen and Jess. Their travels give me constant wanderlust and their videos transport you to magical places

Make My Lemonade – I love French anything so the DIY videos from ‘Make My Lemonade’ make me so happy!

Natacha Birds – again, one of my favourite French Youtubers who I just adore for her highly creative videos

Daisybutter– beautiful Michelle shares so much of my vision in the world and her blog is one of my faves to escape into

Wiwibloggs – I live and breathe Eurovision so from January to May this is basically all I watch on Youtube! I adore William and the Wiwibloggers.

How do you feel about being chosen as Blogger of the Month?

So deeply honoured! Thank you so much for having me and also for all the opportunities you hold here.

I just hope that by delving into my journey through my health, to the arts, to travel or spiritual concerns through my blog, that it can be a comfort to someone else. That is my greatest wish of all. But I also hope that it shows that your imagination and vision matters so deeply and that there’s room for us all! That’s the very place I started from all those years ago!

Please include the links to your social media channels

You can follow Georgie xoxo on the following platforms: blog, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Pinterest.

A big thank you to Georgie for taking the time to catch up with us! We’re really excited to continue to follow her journey in 2021, and see her take her blog from strength to strength.

