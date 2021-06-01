Blogger of the Month: Jenny in Neverland

Welcome to June’s Blogger of the Month.

This monthly feature is where we catch up with one of our amazing bloggers. We take a look behind the scenes at their blogging journey and recognise what they’ve achieved along the way.

For June, we’ve been catching up with the incredible Jenny from Jenny in Neverland. Jenny is well known in the blogging world as someone who really knows her stuff. She coves all kinds of subjects and categories including blogging tips, lifestyle and wellbeing.

Here is what Jenny had to say during our exclusive interview…

Congratulations on being voted as June’s Blogger of the Month! Please tell us a bit about your blog…

Hey! Jenny in Neverland is a blog that predominantly focuses on self-care, personal growth, and wellness. After an almost decade-long anxiety disorder, I’m passionate about sharing tips and advice on how people can improve their general well-being and find that balance within themselves.

How long have you been blogging?

I’ve been blogging for 8+ years. I started in March/April of 2013. Where has that time gone?

Tell us what inspired you to start your blog…

I actually started blogging as a book blog and all I did for a few years was review books and talk about books. But I was inspired to start blogging during one of the darkest times of my life.

During this time, I was in the midst of one of the worst periods of my anxiety. Unfortunatley, I had just lost £700 on a course that I quit, I had no job, no social life, no prospects, and was generally falling into a pretty dark place. But I always loved reading. So one day I started to Google reviews of the book I was reading at the time and I found a book blog. From there, I went down a rabbit hole and got in contact with the owner of a book blog to ask her about what she did. She very kindly helped me set up my own blog and Jenny in Neverland was born.

Who are some of the coolest brands you’ve worked with?

Through my hard work and networking, I’ve worked with so many amazing brands over the years, it’s so hard to pick! Incredibly, I’ve been sent on two amazing press trips to the Brooklands Hotel and Spa and The Ferry House Inn which were both amazing experiences.

Most recently, I’ve worked with estrid, who are such a great, empowering, and sustainable brand. Plus their products are just THE BEST.

Also Lick Home, Desenio, Cherriful, Carrie Elizabeth Jewellery, Prezzybox, Deliciously Guilt Free have all been amazing brands to work with!

What is it about Get Blogged that you like?

Amazingly, I’ve been working with Get Blogged more or less since it first started so it’s been amazing to see it grow so much. It’s so simple, which I love! There are never any issues with content or payment and that’s so helpful and reassuring as a blogger.

Get Blogged gives you creative freedom, even though some campaigns offer a brief I feel like we can really be creative in the posts and make them fit in with our blogs, whilst at the same time catering to the brands’ needs.

The Get Blogged team are also amazing. You’re all so lovely and helpful!

Your the master of the side hustle! Share your tips to help our bloggers be just as successful.

Don’t be scared to put yourself out there! Don’t wait for things to land in your lap. Pitch to brands regularly, apply for opportunities, chase things up and join groups.

And stay true to yourself. If something doesn’t feel right for you, it probably isn’t. You can still be authentic, even when working with brands and writing sponsored content.

We want to know your favourite blog post and collaborate…

I’m really proud of this post I wrote recently in collaboration with Femme Luxe: https://jennyinneverland.com/2021/05/19/confidence-tips/ it really allowed me to step out of my comfort zone and build my confidence!

How do you feel about being chosen at Get Blogged’s blogger of the month?

Ooh I’m thrilled, it was such a lovely surprise! I love reading your Blogger of the Month features – you feature so many wonderful creators so it’s amazing to be considered one of them.

Share your links for everyone to follow you!!

http://www.jennyinneverland.com

http://www.twitter.com/jennymarston_xo

http://www.instagram.com/jennyinneverland

http://www.pinterest.com/jeninneverland

Many thanks to Jeny for taking the time to catch up with us and share her blogging journey!

