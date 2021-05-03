Blogger of the Month: Jo, Girl Eats World

Welcome to May’s Blogger of the Month.

This monthly feature is where we catch up with one of our content creators. We take a look behind the scenes at their blogging journey, and recognise what they’ve achieved along the way.

This month, we’ve been catching up with the incredible Jo from Girl Eats World. Jo’s blog is a foodie dream, her recipes are incredible and she’s got something special baking that won’t be fully cooked until July. We can’t wait!

Here is our interview with Emma, grab a cuppa and settle in…

Please tell us a bit about your blog…

Girl Eats World is a food blog sharing delicious, stress free recipes. I post wholesome, every day meals as well as memorable treats and wow-factor dinners. My blog is an unapologetic, positive space for food lovers.

How long have you been blogging?

A long time – since 2012!

What inspired you to start your blog?

When my family began asking if I had nothing better to do than photograph my food; I was that person before Instagram was even a thing, whoops! I needed a creative outlet. My blog began purely as a hobby for myself but has really evolved from there. It’s been such a fun journey!

Who are some of the coolest brands you’ve worked with?

I recently did a Christmas campaign creating recipes for Aldi which I really enjoyed. I have also done some exciting work with Panasonic and Miele reviewing their products; it was brilliant trying out top-of-the-range kitchen gadgets.

What is it about Get Blogged that you like?

It’s very easy to navigate and I enjoy the autonomy of choosing which campaigns will be a good fit with my own brand. It doesn’t feel like there are excessive hoops to jump through to submit a pitch which is great.

What are your tips for bloggers who want to make money with their side hustle?

Don’t be afraid to network and reach out. The famous saying ‘build it and they will come’ can be misleading. You need to be open and let people know you’re here, especially in such a competitive industry. Be polite, friendly and confident. I prefer the saying ‘the squeaky wheel gets the grease’ when it comes to a business venture.

How do you feel about being chosen at Get Blogged’s blogger of the month?

Thank you very much for having me! It’s been a long time since I did any interviews and it’s been fun! I hope it’s an opportunity to meet some new blogging faces.

Share your links for everyone to follow you!!

https://girleatsworld.co.uk/

https://www.instagram.com/jogirleatsworld/

@jogirleatsworld

Many thanks to Jo for taking the time to catch up with us and share her blogging journey!

