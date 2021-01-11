Blogger Of The Month: Sophie’s Plus Size Wonderland

Our Blogger Of The Month feature is where we take the time to catch up with one of our content creators, take a look behind the scenes of their blogging journey, and recognise what they’ve achieved along the way.

For our first feature of 2021, we chatted with the blogger behind Sophie’s Plus Size Wonderland.

Here’s what she had to say about building her platform…

Please tell us a little about your blog

Hello, I’m Sophie and I run Sophie’s Plus Size Wonderland, a blog mainly focussing on plus size fashion, beauty, and lifestyle. I also like to post about other topics if I feel passionately about them. I just love to write!

Why did you first start blogging?

I wrote my first ever blog post back in 2013 when I felt that there needed to be more plus size bloggers out there. To me, there was a lack of representation for actual bigger women.

People wanted to know what an outfit would look like on someone their size instead of the standard generic model shown or wanted to know how it would fit. I saw blogging as a way of showing this and giving people confidence to wear what they like.

What exciting experiences and opportunities has blogging brought you?

So many, it has been unbelievable. Being invited to brands’ press releases and events. I got to be one of the clothing stylists for UK Plus size Fashion Week’s Walk The Catwalk, Own The Catwalk. That was amazing.

Being in designer brand Navabi’s 50 plus size experts to follow list was an absolute highlight. I also took part in the Evans Style Has No Size campaign back in 2015 where I was in a music video for the band Jess and The Bandits.

Blogging has been the best thing ever, I have met so many lovely people.

What would be your top three tips for someone who’s new to blogging?

Don’t feel down if your blog doesn’t get noticed straight away. It’s okay to have a break. Don’t give up on your blogging goals.

What are your plans for your blog in 2021?

To continue blogging… I miss going to blogger events due to what’s happening in the world right now. But it’s best that we all stay safe. Hopefully we can get back to events later in the year.

What’s your favourite way to monetise your blog?

I love sponsored posts. Reading the briefs and planning what I’ll be writing is such fun.

Which of your posts have proven to be the most popular?

I find anything to do with plus size fashion & beauty is a big hit.

What other blogs do you love to read, and why?

I read lots of plus size fashion and beauty blogs but I also love to read about animals. I always grew up with dogs and used to volunteer at my local animal shelter. If I had a dog now I would totally blog about dogs too!

How do you feel about being chosen as Blogger of the Month?

Fantastic! It just makes me super proud to be a blogger.

Where can we find you on social media?

You can follow me on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube.

Many thanks to Sophie for taking the time to catch up with us and share her blogging journey!

