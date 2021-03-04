Bloggers of the Month: Kelly Jackson & It’s More Fun In Your 30’s

My blog is a lifestyle blog that I like to use to tell you all how I am getting on with my 30s, which is why it is called “It’s More Fun In Your 30s”. My favourite thing to blog about is food though.

How long have you been blogging?

I’ve been blogging for 11 years which makes me feel old.

What inspired you to start your blog?

Loads of my friends kept saying “Kelly your Facebook statuses are so funny, you should write a blog”.

Who are some of the coolest brands you’ve worked with?

McDonald’s, Lifehouse Spa & Crystal Maze.

What is it about Get Blogged that you like?

They pay super quickly and never EVER pay late.

Name the best opportunity you’ve had because of blogging…

I had already been to Lifehouse Spa and decided it was one of my favourite places in the UK, when Spabreaks reached out to me to write a guest article for them. My Mum and I both got a free spa day and a treatment each.

What are your tips for bloggers who want to make money with their side hustle?

Work well, work fast and work efficiently. A client will always remember a blogger that turned around great content in good time.

How do you feel about being chosen at the Get Blogged blogger of the month?

I’m over the moon! I was having a bit of a bad lockdown day when I got the email and it really cheered me up.

Share your links for everyone to follow you!!

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Kelly_Jackson88

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kellyjackson88/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/morefuninyour30s

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/kellyjackson

Many thanks to Kelly for taking the time to catch up with us and share her blogging journey!

Get Blogged HQ

Original Article Source