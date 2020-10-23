BluOS Joins The First Wave To Sign Up To TIDAL Connect

TIDAL COnnect is a quick and new way to stream TIDAL content to music devices that work with TIDAL … [+] COnnect. One of the names that has signed up for the new feature is NAD which uses BluOS, one of the names to join TIDAL COnnect. steven elphick 2019

TIDAL, the premium hi-res music streaming service, has just announced the launch of TIDAL Connect. A new way of casting TIDAL streams to selected audio products taking part in the first wave of the launch. One of the first names to sign up to TIDAL Connect is BluOS, the multi-room streaming app from Lenbrook International, the company behind NAD Electronics.

TIDAL has selected a small number of partners to launch TIDAL Connect, including NAD Electronics, Bluesound, DALI Loudspeakers, and Monitor Audio. Users will be able to access TIDAL Connect’s first and only HiFi casting technology from a music streaming service, which enables users to stream music directly to a connected device in lossless audio quality at the touch of a button.

BluOS customers who are also subscribers to TIDAL’s HiFi tier can get uninterrupted playback of their favorite albums or tracks in their preferred quality on their preferred devices, using the TIDAL app as a controller. The new service is also available to TIDAL Premium members and users can open the “Now Playing,” screen while playing a song, click on the device selector on the bottom left, and choose the TIDAL Connect-enabled device for playback.

BluOS customers will still require the BluOS Controller app for advanced controls like player grouping and listening preferences. TIDAL will continue work as before, with direct browsing, search, and playlist creation natively inside BluOS Controller.

Lior Tibon, TIDAL COO, said, “TIDAL consistently looks for opportunities to normalize and elevate the HiFi listening experience, with its chief aims being uncompromised high-fidelity sound and seamless access to entertainment. TIDAL Connect offers HiFi members another route to discovery, making it easier to control music on a preferred device and motivating users to use TIDAL as intended, wherever and whenever.”

TIDAL Connect is also the only casting technology to support the extended audio formats available through TIDAL HiFi, including Master Quality Audio (MQA) and Dolby Atmos. MQA delivers master quality sound as the artist intended it, and Dolby Atmos provides listeners with breakthrough immersive audio experiences through spatialized, object-based audio.

TIDAL also offers its subscribers unlimited access to an extensive catalogue of over 60 million tracks across all musical genres, thousands of curated playlists and endless artist radio stations. With “HiFi Albums For You” and “New HiFi Tracks For You,” TIDAL curates playlists based on user listening patterns so HiFi members can listen to the latest releases in the best quality available. Immediately upon creating an account, members will receive a personalized “Welcome Mix” featuring music from their favorite artists and inspiring new music discovery.

More info: TIDAL.com/Connect

