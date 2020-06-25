Boeing May Sell 777s To China Eastern, But 777-9 And 787 Order A Distant Prospect During Covid-19

Boeing BA appears to have sold 777 freighters to China Eastern’s cargo division, but a new order for 777-9 and 787 passenger aircraft seems unlikely while Covid-19 shocks the economy and U.S.-China relations weaken.

When Boeing made a 777 freighter deal earlier this year, it attached a sweetener. The undisclosed buyer would receive a discount if it bought 777-9 and 787 aircraft by June 30, according to a contract Boeing submitted to the U.S. District Court in Seattle.

That buyer seems likely to be China Eastern Airlines and its freight sister China Cargo Airlines, which already flies six 777 freighters. The aircraft in Boeing’s deal from earlier this year is now performing test flights in the China Cargo livery. There is no disclosed order yet.

China Eastern and China Cargo have been preparing for growth.

China Cargo “plans to further introduce B777 aircraft to expand the fleet size,” according to the April prospectus of China Cargo parent Eastern Air Logistics. They could not be reached while the airframer said, “Boeing declines to comment on future deliveries.”

EVERETT, WA – JULY 14: A Boeing 777 Freighter makes its first flight July 14, 2008 near the … [+] company’s production facilities at Paine Field in Everett, Washington. The plane was unable to land at Boeing Field in Seattle due to telemetry transmission problems. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

Getty Images

With no large government support package yet for Chinese aviation, its future direction is still being calibrated. But one element is clear: China wants to boost air cargo in the long-term.

The sector should “attach importance to the introduction of all-cargo aircraft in the Chinese civil aviation industry and the creation of an intercontinental network of cargo hubs,” said the news arm of regulator CAAC.

The cargo shortage during Covid-19 exposed how under-weight Chinese airlines are with freight. Neighbors Korean Air, China Airlines and Cathay Pacific each have around 20 widebody freighters but the three big mainland Chinese airlines, in the heart of the world’s manufacturing center, have a combined freighter fleet of only around 30 aircraft.

Widebody freighters in active service at select airlines in April 2020

Widebody freighters active at select combination airlines as of April 2020

Will Horton

Selling 777-9 and 787 aircraft became loosely involved with the 777 freighter since Boeing was offering a credit memo for a passenger jet sale.

A credit memo does not imply a purchase is guaranteed, and the 777 freighter deal was not contingent on a mandatory 777-9 and 787 purchase, according to the March 29 proposal Boeing disclosed. Since then, aviation’s global outlook has deteriorated.

A passenger aircraft sale would be far more complicated, economically and politically, but also momentous.

Boeing has not sold any 777X aircraft to a mainland Chinese airline, and recent sales elsewhere have been slow. It last sold 18 777X aircraft to British Airways in 2019 and 20 to Singapore Airlines in 2017. Airlines globally are re-working their orderbooks, which could see 777X orders cancelled or delayed.

Boeing expected mainland Chinese airlines to buy their first 787-10s, the higher-capacity variant popular with Asian airlines. China Eastern and wholly-owned subsidiary Shanghai Airlines fly the 787-9.

That was in the lead up to the U.S.-China trade war easing with a pact committing China to purchasing goods like Boeing aircraft. But that was also before Covid-19.

Even in that more optimistic time, Chinese airlines did not urgently need 777X aircraft since their 777-300ERs were still relatively young. China Eastern acquired its 20 -300ERs between 2014-2017. There was not pressure to lock in long-term 777X production slots since sales were limited.

A Boeing 777X airplane taxis before taking off on its inaugural flight at Paine Field in Everett, … [+] Washington on January 25, 2020. – Boeing’s new long-haul 777X airliner made its first flight Saturday, a major step forward for the company whose broader prospects remain clouded by the 737 MAX crisis. The plane took off from a rain-slicked runway a few minutes after 10:00 am local time (1800 GMT), at Paine Field in Everett, Washington, home to Boeing’s manufacturing site in the northwestern US. (Photo by Jason Redmond / AFP) (Photo by JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

The discounts on a 777-9 and 787 purchase were offered to help Boeing make an urgent sale. In January it built a 777 freighter but the original customer, Russian cargo carrier Volga-Dnepr, walked away from the deal.

Normally airframers fret about such “white tail” aircraft rolled out of assembly with no buyer. But the freighter would become valuable in coming weeks as air travel’s collapse created a shortage in cargo capacity.

Quickly placing the 777 freighter in China would mark a near-breakthrough. China’s large aviation growth long made it an ideal market to absorb distressed aircraft from other regions. But time-consuming government approval meant airframers and lessors usually looked elsewhere to quickly place aircraft.

Aircraft intake agility in China would help the supply chain and give Chinese airlines better deals, lowering their cost of capital.

NINGBO, CHINA – NOVEMBER 20: People welcome crew members with a banner after Boeing 777F freighter … [+] carrying over 100 tonnes of Chilean cherries lands at Ningbo Lishe International Airport on November 20, 2019 in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province of China. It is the first time for Air China Cargo to offer freighter service between Chile and China’s Lingbo. It takes about 30 hours to bring fresh Chilean cherries from Chile to Ningbo by air freight. (Photo by Zhang Peijian/VCG via Getty Images)

VCG via Getty Images

The 777 freighter appears to be the first of at least two in the new deal with China Cargo.

Boeing was left with three 777 freighters to resell after Volga-Dnepr pulled out of the original purchase. That led Boeing to a formal deal with undisclosed “Customer B,” Boeing told the Seattle court in May.

Boeing was in court after Volga-Dnepr, seeing the sudden shortage of cargo capacity, wanted to proceed with the aircraft acquisition it ended. The court sided with Boeing, allowing it to resell the 777 freighters to Customer B, and a 747-8 freighter to undisclosed “Customer A.”

The submitted contract makes reference to more than one aircraft but did not state if Customer B was taking all three from Volga-Dnepr – or also buying more.

China Cargo has six 777 freighters and one spare GE90 engine. While China Cargo did not specify how many 777 freighters it would add, its prospectus said it would grow spare GE90 engines from one to three.

“The company needs to introduce two more reserve engines,” the prospectus said, explaining the spares would “ensure the stable operation of the B777 fleet under the expansion of the fleet size.”

