Boeing Vs SpaceX: NASA Astronauts Are Using Virtual Reality Headsets To Fly ‘Starliner’ To The ISS

Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner Spacecraft Crew Module.

Amid all the talk about SpaceX and a new era of private human spaceflight in the wake of “Launch America,” arguably one of the most important space industry corporations of all got short shrift.

Boeing–which built the first stage of the Saturn V rocket that took the Apollo missions to the Moon in the 1960s and 1970s—is now readying astronauts for a mission to the International’s Space Station (ISS) in its own capsule, the CST-100 Starliner.

And it’s doing so using virtual reality (VR) technology.

After software problems on its uncrewed test flight on December 20, 2019 that saw it fail to reach the ISS after a timing anomaly, Boeing will have to go again with a second uncrewed demonstration mission (Boe-OFT 2) later in 2020 before a crewed mission can be scheduled.

As the three astronauts assigned to that Boeing Starliner-1 mission wait until 2021 to ride the company’s Calypso capsule to the ISS, Boeing has announced that its turning to VR headsets to train astronauts to pilot the CST-100 Starliner.

Boeing will use Finland-based Varjo’s VR-2 virtual reality devices to simulate the control panels … [+] and interior design of Starliner capsules. Image shows Connie Miller with Varjo headset.

Boeing will use Finland-based Varjo’s VR-2 virtual reality devices to simulate the control panels and interior design of Starliner capsules. “This is a portable training system that’s going to open-up the possibility to train astronauts in different locations—it’s the future,” said Connie Miller, Software Engineer at Boeing in Texas, to Forbes. “The physical training is done in Houston, but this virtual trainer allows astronauts to do training from Florida simultaneously with crew-mates in Houston.”

There’s also an international dimension that makes location-free astronaut training very useful; one of the astronauts on the first crewed flight of Starliner to the ISS is expected to be from JAXA, the Japanese space agency. The Russian space agency Roscosmos is also expected to pay Boeing and SpaceX to send Russian cosmonauts to space from U.S. soil.

“This is something that can be carried in a briefcase and used wherever you have an internet connection,” said Steven Siceloff, Boeing spokesman for International Space Station, to Forbes. “You can plug right into the training system, whether you’re off-site here in Houston, or in Florida, or in the future at any location around the world.”

Technically-speaking, what Boeing and Finland-based tech company Varjo has created is not virtual, but mixed reality; the astronauts use hand controllers as well as Varjo headsets, to train for scenarios when muscle memory and quick decisions are vital. The astronauts see and virtually interact with switches and control panels inside Starliner capsule and can read real-time data on the crew’s wireless tablet-style displays.

Varjo’s VR-2 virtual reality headset.

“Starliner is highly automated and highly autonomous, but it does have some manual capability,” said Miller. “There’re less than 100 switches in Starliner, which is what—along with the display—the VR replicates in photorealistic detail.”

That need for realism is why Boeing chose the Varjo VR-2 headset, which offers 60PPD resolution. Each user sees 3,600 pixels per degree of vision, focused on the eye’s fovea at the sharpest part of human vision. It also has built-in eye tracking and Ultraleap hand tracking.

NASA’s astronauts have been training for spacewalks in VR for many years, but the low resolution of most VR headsets has meant that training for the full spectrum of safety-critical scenarios—such as operating the spacecraft and docking with the ISS—has not been possible until now.

Boeing Starliner Spacecraft Crew Module

“The astronaut sees his glove interacting with buttons and switches in the VR system, which replicates that action on the physical simulator,” said Miller. “So if we’ve got someone physically sitting in the simulator flipping switches and going through the training scenario, the person in VR is able to witness that whole experience, so it’s a shared experience.”

In short, the VR system is shared and completely mimics the physical simulator.

Launching a spacecraft from zero to orbit takes only 12 minutes yet requires years of preparation and hundreds of hours of complex training simulations for the mission to go flawlessly.

Of course, all simulators—which have been used for decades for astronaut training—are a kind of VR, but to a much lesser degree than dedicated VR headsets. “With this VR headset you get that photorealistic feeling that you’re inside the simulator, and ultimately you’re inside the spacecraft—the degree of the reality in the VR system is really phenomenal,” said Siceloff.

The International Space Station is seen from Space Shuttle Discovery in 2009 as the two spacecraft … [+] begin their relative separation.

Boeing’s history with NASA and the ISS

Although SpaceX gets most of the glory, Boeing does have a lot more history when it comes to working with NASA on its human spaceflight program.

“Boeing has been involved with NASA right from the start and is the prime contractor for the ISS, and we’ve been working with NASA on space station projects since before 1993,” said Siceloff. “We have our engineers do the operations with NASA operating maintain sustain and upgrade the International Space Station. Boeing has never been out of human spaceflight.”

A ‘golden age’ for the ISS

Although Boeing is perceived by some to be slightly behind the curve in relation to SpaceX, this is a company clearly committed to NASA and to the ISS. “The ISS is having a golden age in terms of public interest,” said Siceloff. “This is the 20th year of astronauts living permanently in low Earth orbit and we’re seeing more experiments, more science that impacts everyone.”

A unique scientific platform

It’s being used as a testbed for lunar technology and life support systems—almost all the water and almost all the air on the space station is now recycled. “Everything from better medical technology to new treatments for diseases—it’s evolving to a wonderful degree on the space station because it has a microgravity ability that no lab on earth can compete with,” said Siceloff. “

There’s more interest now in human spaceflight than there’s ever been before,” said Siceloff. “Starliner is adding to that.”

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.

