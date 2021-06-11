Breaking
Home Start Ups How To Boost Productivity In Your Small IT Support Business
Start Ups

How To Boost Productivity In Your Small IT Support Business

written by Business Quick Magazine June 11, 2021
How To Boost Productivity In Your Small IT Support Business

Every small business has the same goal – to grow. To do that, your business needs to maximize productivity and minimize inefficiencies. As a business owner, it can be a challenge to know the best ways to boost productivity. There are many methods to choose from, and the ones that work best will be personal to each business, so it may take some trial and error. 

Here are some of the best ways that you can boost productivity in your small IT support business. 

Create A Positive Working Environment

You should have a work environment that is comfortable and calm. Reduce any clutter and ensure that the temperature at a comfortable level. Hang artwork and bring in potted plants to promote a calm and dynamic atmosphere

Reduce Inefficiencies

You should avoid using your phone during work hours and encourage your employees to do the same. No worker can remain 100% focused at all times, so let your staff know it is okay to take their breaks and come back ready to work. 

Use Automation

Many time-consuming manual tasks can be done automatically. You should review your processes to see which could be automated. For instance, sending out reminder emails or invoices can be done in a fraction of the time when automated. 

Set Achievable Deadlines And Goals

Having an unachievable deadline is demoralizing. Only set staff deadlines and goals that will motivate them and not drive them to worry and distraction. 

Track Employee Time

Tracking time will help you identify areas for improvement. You should use employee time tracking software that will make the process quick and straightforward. Allowing employees to track their time easily with software like Journyx’s will empower them to make the most of their day. 

Hire The Right People

A business is only as good as its employees, so you should hire the best people you can afford. Make your business an attractive place to work for the best candidates by offering clear progression and excellent benefits. 

Promote Communication

You should promote productive communication between departments and staff members. Make use of instant messaging and video conferencing software to give staff time to collaborate. You should have regular meetings to discuss ideas and concerns. 

Have An Agenda For Every Meeting

Every meeting you host should have a schedule that you adhere to strictly. Meetings without an agenda can veer off course and end up costing valuable time. 

Encourage A Healthy Work-Life Balance

For your staff to be productive, they need to be happy. A good work-life balance will ensure that they come to the office each day refreshed and ready to work. You should consider introducing flexible working such as varied start and finish times and working from home. 

Get Social

You should have social work events where you and your employees can get to know each other. Forming closer bonds will result in a happier work environment and greater collaboration. You should have a social event such as drinks at a bar or games night once per month. 

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Passionate about business, technology and marketing, Lucy collates the very best content and publishes it for BQ Magazine. Plus, don't forget to check out Real Parent, Real Wedding and Pleasure Principle.

You may also like

How Restaurants Can Design a More Sustainable Food...

It’s Going To Be Emotional — Going International...

The Emerging Landscape Of Service

An Open Letter To CEOs: Why Your CMO...

10 Business Leaders Share Their Best Tips For...

6 Keys To Leadership Growth

Entrepreneurs Are Bringing Transparency To Home Buying And...

Pressing Reset—Putting A Fallen Unicorn Back On Its...

Top 3 Lessons For Financial Independence

How To Quickly Start And Scale Your Business

SBA Opens $16.2 Billion Shuttered Venue Operators Grants...

The Changing Landscape Of Venture Capital In 2021:...

Meet Rising Ballers: The Media Platform And Agency...

One Company Aspires To Bring More Transparency To...

Should I Make A S-Corporation Election?

How Millennials Are Changing The Face Of B2B...

The Unexpected Ways COVID-19 Has Forever Changed What...

How To Maintain Client Relationships During Long Projects

How To Invest Your Time Wisely In The...

The Glorious Search For Failure