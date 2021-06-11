How To Boost Productivity In Your Small IT Support Business

Every small business has the same goal – to grow. To do that, your business needs to maximize productivity and minimize inefficiencies. As a business owner, it can be a challenge to know the best ways to boost productivity. There are many methods to choose from, and the ones that work best will be personal to each business, so it may take some trial and error.

Here are some of the best ways that you can boost productivity in your small IT support business.

Create A Positive Working Environment

You should have a work environment that is comfortable and calm. Reduce any clutter and ensure that the temperature at a comfortable level. Hang artwork and bring in potted plants to promote a calm and dynamic atmosphere.

Reduce Inefficiencies

You should avoid using your phone during work hours and encourage your employees to do the same. No worker can remain 100% focused at all times, so let your staff know it is okay to take their breaks and come back ready to work.

Use Automation

Many time-consuming manual tasks can be done automatically. You should review your processes to see which could be automated. For instance, sending out reminder emails or invoices can be done in a fraction of the time when automated.

Set Achievable Deadlines And Goals

Having an unachievable deadline is demoralizing. Only set staff deadlines and goals that will motivate them and not drive them to worry and distraction.

Track Employee Time

Tracking time will help you identify areas for improvement. You should use employee time tracking software that will make the process quick and straightforward. Allowing employees to track their time easily with software like Journyx’s will empower them to make the most of their day.

Hire The Right People

A business is only as good as its employees, so you should hire the best people you can afford. Make your business an attractive place to work for the best candidates by offering clear progression and excellent benefits.

Promote Communication

You should promote productive communication between departments and staff members. Make use of instant messaging and video conferencing software to give staff time to collaborate. You should have regular meetings to discuss ideas and concerns.

Have An Agenda For Every Meeting

Every meeting you host should have a schedule that you adhere to strictly. Meetings without an agenda can veer off course and end up costing valuable time.

Encourage A Healthy Work-Life Balance

For your staff to be productive, they need to be happy. A good work-life balance will ensure that they come to the office each day refreshed and ready to work. You should consider introducing flexible working such as varied start and finish times and working from home.

Get Social

You should have social work events where you and your employees can get to know each other. Forming closer bonds will result in a happier work environment and greater collaboration. You should have a social event such as drinks at a bar or games night once per month.