Boston Bans Municipal Use Of Facial Recognition

TOPLINE

Boston’s city council has voted unanimously to ban the use of facial recognition technology by the city, joining other cities like San Francisco, Oakland, and Cambridge, Massachusetts, which had previously imposed similar bans on the technology that has been criticized as racially biased and a threat to civil liberty.

Boston joins cities like San Francisco, Oakland, California, and Cambridge, Massachusetts to ban the … [+] controversial surveillance technology.

Getty

KEY FACTS

Once signed into law, the ordinance will prevent the city from using facial recognition technology or obtaining software for conducting surveillance using the technology. The ordinance allows for some exceptions, like allowing city employees to use facial recognition for authentication purposes such as unlocking their own devices or using face detection to automatically redact faces in images. While the Boston Police Department doesn’t yet use the technology the department could gain access to that ability with a software upgrade, WBUR reported. Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, one of the bill’s sponsors said that the technology is wildly inaccurate for people of color, adding that “it also has sort of a chilling effect on civil liberties.” Highlighting the discriminatory nature of the technology, Councilor Michelle Wu, the bill’s other sponsor, cited a recent case in Michigan, where an African-American man was arrested after being misidentified by a facial recognition algorithm. A study by MIT has found that for darker-skinned women, facial analysis programs had an error rate of up to 35%.

Critical Quote

The bill’s backer Arroyo argued ahead of the vote that the technology, “has an obvious racial bias and that’s dangerous.” Adding that “It also has sort of a chilling effect on civil liberties. And so, in a time where we’re seeing so much direct action in the form of marches and protests for rights, any kind of surveillance technology that could be used to essentially chill free speech or … more or less monitor activism or activists is dangerous.”

Key Background

Facial recognition technology has drawn criticism from civil liberties and privacy activists, who claim that the technology is both flawed and enables a surveillance state. In recent weeks large tech companies have looked to distance themselves from the technology. Amazon announced that it will “suspend” police use of its controversial facial recognition system, Rekognition, for a year. Similarly, Microsoft has vowed not to sell the technology to police departments in the US until there is a federal law governing its use. The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit in Detroit after police wrongfully arrested Robert Williams, an African-American man misidentified by the city’s facial recognition software. Williams’ case is the first known incident of a wrongful arrest taking place due to facial recognition error, raising concerns that similar incidents will follow in the future.

Source