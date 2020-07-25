Box Office: ‘Avatar 2’ Delay Means Universal’s ‘F9’ And ‘Jurassic Park: Dominion’ Could Rule 2021

Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel in Justin Lin’s ‘F9’

Avatar 2 ditching December 18, 2021 (for December 22, 2022) means that Aquaman 2 probably needs to find a new release date, and that Disney has the potential for what could be another very big year in global market share, thanks to both Avatar 2 and the surefire MCU likes of Black Panther 2 and (allegedly) Captain Marvel 2. But the delay, yet again, of James Cameron’s Pandora flick also means that Universal is uniquely positioned to rule next year if and when theatrical moviegoing returns to some sense of normality. In retrospect, their early decision to delay their biggest 2020 summer tentpoles a full year may have paid off.

Universal, along with domestic distributor United Artists, got out in front of the coronavirus problem by delaying No Time to Die from April to November of this year. They almost immediately delayed Justin Lin’s F9 from May 22, 2020 to April 2, 2021, which was already the planned release for Fast & Furious 10. And they tossed Illumination’s Minions: The Rise of Gru from July 1, 2020 to July 2, 2021. Those two films were the most likely $1 billion-plus grossers of 2020, and now they can be the most likely $1 billion-plus grossers of 2021 as well as two of the very biggest global grossers for next year.

Actually, if Colin Trevorrow’s Jurassic World: Dominion is able to finish production (and post-production) in time to make its release date, well, that’s three very likely contenders for the $1 billion-plus grossers club. It’ll join, give or take additional release date changes, Disney and Sony’s Spider-Man: Broken Home (or whatever it ends up being called) and MAYBE Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (since the last two “new” MCU origin flicks both topped $1 billion). I’m sure, offhand, Mission: Impossible 7, Jungle Cruise, The Batman, Venom: There Will Be Carnage, Eternals and Raya and the Last Dragon will be big hits too, but I digress.

With James Cameron’s Avatar 2 out of the picture next year, Jurassic World: Dominion and F9 are the front-runners for the year’s biggest global grossers, and the choice to delay the Halloween sequels by a full year (Halloween Kills now opens on October 16, 2021) merely puts off the “finale bump” for that franchise by another year. Hell, if Fast & Furious 10 can actually be finished by 2022 (maybe late 2022), then a delayed Jurassic World 3 (replaced by No Time to Die if need be) would merely give Universal the “end of our franchises” haul (give or take a potential Jurassic World 4) that they were expecting in 2021 instead in 2022.

That Comcast was willing push their three biggest 2021 flicks (Minions 2, F9 and No Time to Die) so far into the future was, in hindsight, quite smart. Even though I’d imagine it was partially the long delay for those tentpoles, along with their choice to release a number of intended-for-theaters flicks like Trolls: World Tour and The King of Staten Island to PVOD, that earned them a specific level of wrath from NATO and AMC (which threatened to blacklist Universal films after they crowed too loud about that $95 million 19-day haul for Trolls 2). That Universal did this despite taking huge hits from back-to-back bombs (Cats and Dolittle) is almost admirable.

To be fair, Sony bounced most of their big 2020 releases to 2021 as well. But Universal made the long call first, before it was “cool,” and they also filled in the gap with a few “studio programmer” titles on the PVOD market all summer long. If theatrical moviegoing survives through 2021 and beyond, then Universal’s 2021 slate (give or take No Time to Die or Jurassic World: Dominion) is uniquely positioned to challenge the Disney behemoth for market share victory. And if, at worst, theatrical moviegoing doesn’t survive the current closures and related challenges, well, Universal can’t say that they didn’t give the situation plenty of time to right itself.

