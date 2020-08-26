Brands Are Only As Successful And Impactful As Their Stakeholders: Transparency And Brand Activism With B Corp Beautycounter

Many industries are dependent on mica to add shimmer and sparkle to finishes. But mica mining is … [+] notorious for its use of forced and child labor. Beautycounter is working to create a transparent and fully traceable mica supply chain. Beautycounter

From its founding in 2011, Beautycounter has been a brand with a mission to create positive change by digging into safety issues in an industry built on surface-level aesthetics. Founder and CEO Gregg Renfrew launched the cosmetic and personal care company with a promise to create a movement through retail and consultant sales and advocacy for safer products for consumers. The first step was establishing Beautycounter’s “Never List” that now includes 1,800 questionable or harmful ingredients that are not used in its products.

And now, the company is using its supply chain research and ingredient advocacy to work with unlikely allies—such as car and plane manufacturers—to develop cross-industry supply chain and stakeholder engagement to make real materials sourcing change. For Beautycounter, this includes advocacy at the federal and state level, investments in research, and a focus on issues surrounding the sourcing of ingredients such as mica, a key component of cosmetics and other consumer products.

With transparency as a key company value, Beautycounter joined the Certified B Corporation community in 2013, formalizing its commitment to use business as a tool for positive change while working with consumers and consultants to build awareness of the need for regulations on personal care products. And this work has followed the company’s stakeholder-inclusive model in order to develop new ways of screening and engaging its suppliers, educating consumers, and providing its network of consultants with tools to be advocates for change themselves.

Recommended For You

“Based on polling of our independent Consultants, we’ve found that over 80% of them have joined in some part due to the company’s mission, and our advocacy work and our dedication to safety and sourcing is all a part of that bigger mission,” says Lindsay Dahl, senior vice president of social mission at Beautycounter.

To learn more about the B Corp’s innovative, shareholder-focused advocacy work, I recently spoke with Dahl as part of my research on businesses that have adopted stakeholder governance structures and that are actively building a new impact economy.

Could you provide an example of legislation that you’ve worked on and how your company leaders have been involved? How does Beautycounter mobilize consumers and consultants?

Beautycounter CEO Gregg Renfrew (foreground) and Lindsay Dahl, senior vice president of social … [+] mission in Congress to testify in the 2019 Cosmetic Reform Hearings. matt ferreira

Beautycounter has been dedicated to being active in advocacy because we feel like there are only so many people we can touch as a consumer brand. We want to ensure that when the next generation walks into a store, that the products, regardless of the brand, will be safe.

We spend the lion’s share of our time working in Washington, D.C., to update the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act a law that really hasn’t been updated since 1938 specific to cosmetic safety. The root of the problem is that there’s not a federal program through the FDA to make sure that ingredients are safe before they go into personal care products. We’ve been spending the majority of our time mobilizing clients and consultants around federal legislation to fix that problem so that the FDA has the adequate resources and authority to ensure that products are safe. We know that this type of major reform takes years and sometimes decades, but we’ve been at it for seven years.

To succeed, we actively involve both the people who buy our products and the people who sell our products in our advocacy in a meaningful way, rather than having it be some behind-the-scenes program. We’ve been trying to expose people to the importance of using their voice in our democracy, why every phone call to Congress does actually matter. And we’ve been trying to showcase that when you strategically mobilize people at key moments in time, you can help pass legislation that has a lasting impact for future generations.

Our CEO recently testified in December. She was the first clean beauty CEO asked to testify on behalf of the industry as to why legislation was important. And the first meaningful step just took place this past spring, when the House of Representatives and a key committee voted to pass legislation, getting it one step closer to the finish line.

It’s up to our independent consultants to decide if they want to participate in our advocacy work. It’s not a requirement to enroll and to sell our products.

Beautycounter uses thousands of ingredients and follows stringent sourcing requirements as a B Corp. How did the sourcing of mica, and related issues including child labor, become a focal point?

We landed on working on mica for a few reasons. First, it’s really hard to make makeup products without mica, especially when you’ve got a restrictive list. Our “Never List” includes more than 1,800 ingredients, but conventional brands and clean beauty brands all use mica, usually in the base of powders and cosmetics, as well as to give some shimmer. Mica’s actually used in the base of the formula. Given how dependent we were on mica and how important it is to make clean color cosmetics, we felt like it was a really important ingredient for us to focus on.

The second reason is multiple news reports showing that not only child labor, but forced labor, was happening in the actual mining of mica. Yet when we started to look out at the landscape, it felt like very few people and companies were trying to address the issue.

As the first company to really try to create a fully traceable mica supply chain, we’re not going to have all the answers and we’re not going to be able to make any guarantees, but at least we’ve started the conversation. Hopefully, as we’ve seen in other industries, consumers will start to ask tougher questions of all the brands that they buy makeup from, and that it will help us collectively.

That kind of transparency—the same transparency we’re asking of our supply chain—if we have that with customers, it’s going to help transform our economy in a way that so many other B Corps are trying to do. We just encourage other brands to not feel like you have to have all the solutions, especially when it comes to sourcing, because it’s so complex. But it’s the right thing to do to ask the hard questions, because if we’re a brand that says we care about people and we care about safety, we should also care about the safety and health of people who are helping bring our products to market.

Mica is a component in other products too. How has Beautycounter worked with other companies, perhaps even outside the beauty industry, on mica sourcing issues?

It’s twofold. We’re working on a toolkit right now that we want to share publicly about how we’re working to create a transparent and traceable supply chain, because this is hard work and a lot of brands might not know which questions to ask. Certainly once they start the journey, they will hit a lot of roadblocks. We’ve had a lot of beauty brands reach out to us asking for that guidance.

The second part is we’ve been talking to other industries that use even more mica than the beauty industry, including the automotive industry. We hope to find some partners in the auto industry to say, “Look, if we collectively start to ask the same questions of some of these companies that we’re sourcing from, it’s going to have more impact.” Because if you think about the volume of mica used to make cars shiny or airplanes shiny, it’s significantly more than goes into making blush or lipstick.

As part of your work on mica, Beautycounter has formed partnerships with community organizations in India. How did these partnerships emerge, and how do they help your efforts to create transparent supply chains for mica sourcing?

Dahl: We have two critical partnerships on our mica work. The first of which is the blockchain technology called Sourcemap that helps us with the mica traceability. The second is through the Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation. We have seen, historically, a lot of international brands dive into local communities and make decisions of what they think is best for the community without actually listening to them. And we did not want to take that approach. We felt like it was really important for us to have a partner on the ground that understood the communities where mica mining was taking place. Specifically, really had a keen understanding of the complexities around when, how and why child labor is used. All signs pointed to Kailash Satyarthi, who is a Nobel Peace Prize Laureate for his work to eradicate child labor.

We’ve both been on the ground with them in India, in these really remote communities, to explore solutions—whether it be access to health care or school programs to keep children in school, or ways to revitalize the mica mining industry—that will increase transparency and reduce human rights abuses.

When you’re starting a responsible sourcing program, especially for ingredients like mica where no one’s really dove in to tackle them, it’s important to realize you don’t have all the answers. At the end of the day, consumers are OK with that. I think oftentimes brands want to wait until everything is perfect in order to be able to tell the consumer about it. We’ve taken a different approach, which is, “We see this as a problem. We want to help be part of the solution. We’re going to bring you along as a part of that journey.”

Can you say a little bit about Beautycounter’s approach to sourcing, packaging, diverting waste—all of those really important environmental activities that companies do?

Lindsay Dahl: Our sustainability program is built on three different priorities. The first is sustainable packaging, second is responsible sourcing, and third is understanding our environmental impacts and then working to reduce them. We’ve tried to focus because there is so much within the field of sustainability. There’s so much impact that any company has on the environment.

We know there are challenges in the personal care packaging space. We basically had to look at our vast product assortment, and say, ‘Where can we have the biggest impact?’ We’ve been transitioning to glass where we can. We’ve been looking at alternative materials, like post-consumer recycled plastic and ocean-waste plastic, to see how we can integrate those into our lines, and we have a focused strategy around refillables.

We’re using cross-industry collaboration to help solve some of these packaging issues, because it’s really hard to do it on your own. That’s one of the many benefits of how the B Corp community has helped us both feel a shared sense of empathy of how hard it is to do this work and find solutions.

For sourcing, we looked at a few key criteria: What are ingredients that are critical to our product line? We need to know that they’re safe, because safety is our North Star, and, simultaneously, which of those ingredients have high-risk issues related to human rights and labor issues? That led us to mica, used commonly in makeup products; vanilla, which is our signature scent in our lip products; and palm oil derivatives. That’s how we’ve focused our responsible sourcing program. The idea is to use our brand purchasing power to fundamentally shift these industries, either toward more humane work conditions or away from environmental abuses.

We’re also looking at more behind-the scenes pieces, such as understanding the comprehensive impact of our greenhouse gas emissions and wastewater from the manufacturing process, to get a baseline so we can start to chart a path toward our goal to be carbon neutral by 2030.

Source