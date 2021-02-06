Brazil Tech Round-Up: Ministerial 5G Tour, Data Protection Authority Announces Strategy, Right To Be Forgotten

Welcome to this week’s Brazil tech and innovation round-up. Here is my selection of three key developments in Latin America’s largest economy you should know about: first up, the Ministry of Communications’ global educational tour on 5G, and the announcement of the initial strategy for Brazil’s data protection authority. Looking ahead, Brazil discusses the right to be forgotten, something that does not appease the technology sector.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (L) with communications minister Fabio Faria AFP via Getty Images

Brazilian ministerial 5G tour commences

On Tuesday (2), Brazil’s Communications minister Fabio Faria started a global trip with the aim of learning more about the 5G technology available in various countries. As well as Faria, the delegation includes representatives of the ministries of Defense and Foreign Affairs, two ministers of the Federal Court of Accounts, as well as president Jair Bolsonaro’s secretary of strategic affairs, Flávio Rocha.

The itinerary includes Sweden, Finland, South Korea, Japan and China, where the Brazilian delegation plans to meet authorities as well as chief executives of key firms in the 5G technology space. After arriving in Sweden on Wednesday (4), Faria had a videoconference with Borje Ekholm, chief executive at Ericsson, and the company’s representative in Brazil, Eduardo Ricotta.

In addition, the Brazilian ministerial delegation met Marcus Wallenberg, whose family’s business empire includes holdings in Ericsson and AstraZeneca. Even though the meeting was primarily about 5G, Faria took the opportunity to ask the Swedish billionaire to bring Brazil’s need for more doses of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine to the board of the pharmaceutical company.

The agenda also included a visit to the headquarters of the Swedish technology giant in Stockholm, followed by a demonstration and visit to the company’s 5G prototype center. In addition, the Brazilian delegation met the Swedish minister of Energy Infrastructure and Digital Development, Anders Ygeman.

Yesterday, the group headed off to Finland, to visit Nokia’s facilities in Helsinki and meet the firm’s chief executive, Pekka Lundmark. The agenda included meetings with the Finnish minister of Communications and Transport, Timo Harakka, as well as the minister for Cooperation in Development and Foreign Trade, Ville Skinnari.

The entire list with the names of the organizations to be visited was not disclosed by the ministry of communications, however it is likely that the South Korea visit will involve a meeting with Samsung, and that NEC and Fujitsu should be on the list for the Japan trip, as well as Huawei in China, which is the final destination of the whistlestop tour.

According to the Brazilian authorities, the learnings from the trip are expected to inform a quicker process around the auction for the fifth generation technology, which is expected to complete within 60 days. The visit comes right after Bolsonaro’s office released a number of conditions for the 5G auction, which include the creation of a private government network, mentioned in last week’s round up.

The request for the new private network, which will be rolled out by the auction winner, was introduced as a way to work around Bolsonaro’s resistance in relation to Huawei’s participation in the 5G as a provider of equipment to operators. Local telcos are up in arms over the new requirements, which will add billions to the overall cost of implementation of 5G in Brazil. However, Faria issued a threat before heading off on his global tour, by saying that the government could rack up price of 5G licenses if companies refuse to comply.

The son-in-law of a well-known Brazilian TV presenter, Faria was sworn in June 2020, as Bolsonaro recreated the Ministry of Communications (which since 2016 had been part of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovations), to focus on agendas such as the country’s upcoming 5G auction.

***

Brazil’s data protection regulations went live in November 2020 getty

National data protection authority announces initial plan

The Brazilian National Data Protection Authority (ANPD, in the Portuguese acronym) has announced its initial plan and strategy for the period between 2021-2023.

Published on Monday (1) the document outlines the authority’s strategic objectives: the creation of a culture of personal data protection in Brazil, as well as the establishment of a regulatory environment for the protection of personal data, and the improvement of conditions for compliance with the country’s General Data Protection Regulations, introduced in November 2020.

As part of the goals around the first strategic objective, actions will include the creation of an agenda of educational events and workshops around the theme, as well as guides relating to data protection and research, to be carried out through strategic partnerships.

In addition, the ANPD’s strategy will also include the creation of procedures and mechanisms for handling data protection incidents and complaints, as well as structural actions for the authority itself, such as securing an “adequate and sufficient” budget, as well as a physical office and personnel.

***

getty

Looking ahead: Brazil discusses right to be forgotten

On Wednesday (3), the Federal Supreme Court resumed a trial that could define Brazil’s take on the right to be forgotten – a person’s right not to allow that something that occurred at a certain point in their life be exposed to the general public indefinitely. The case is centered around the murder of Aída Curi in Rio de Janeiro in the 1950s, which was the subject of a Brazilian television program in 2004 that used her image, without her family’s consent.

The right to be forgotten, which also includes the right to remove information from online search engines, is a controversial concept in practice, as it involves the different nuances of freedom of expression and the right to privacy, and also raises issues such as the risk of censorship and attempts to rewrite history. Supreme Court minister Dias Toffoli said the right to be forgotten is “incompatible with the Constitution”, when it relates to “facts or data that are true and lawfully obtained and published in analogous or digital media”.

The Brazilian technology industry opposes to a decision in favor of the right to be forgotten: the Federation of Associations of Brazilian Information Technology Companies (Assesspro) has the view that such a move can prompt a series of lawsuits, as well as issues around forcing platforms to create a “blacklist” of information that cannot be made available: the association believes that this would restrict the right to access to information. The trial will continue next week.

