Bryce Hall Is Taking Care Of Business

Bryce Hall and Josh Richards promote their new energy drink, Ani Energy. Bryce Hall

Bryce Hall is an angel investor, an entrepreneur and he hosts a new financial podcast, Capital University.

Wait, what happened to Bryce Hall?

He is one of the most popular creators on TikTok. As a member of the TikTok collective, The Sway House, he has grown his social media following to 26 million across all platforms.

Hall has been known as a controversial TikToker for much of his career. He has gotten arrested. The Mayor of L.A. shut off his power because he hosted a party during quarantine. And he’s been involved in countless beefs with other creators.

So, where did this new Bryce Hall come from?

Hall said, “I never really showed anybody the business side of me. That’s originally why I started the podcast. Coming up from social media, and blowing up on TikTok, there was a business strategy behind that. But no one saw that. They just saw me as the problematic kid on the Internet who throws parties.”

His new podcast, Captial University, is an investing podcast that is co-hosted by Anthony Pompliano. Pompliano has built and sold numerous companies, ran Product & Growth teams at Facebook and Snapchat and has invested over $100 million in early stage technology companies.

Their podcast is geared towards helping young entrepreneurs create long-term wealth. They discuss investing, business, social media and more. They also bring on world-class entrepreneurs and business leaders to share their journey and give tips to the listeners.

His first guest was Mark Cuban and they have more great entrepreneurs lined up, like: Justin Kan, Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, Kevin Harrington, Barbara Corcoran, Tim Draper and more.

Hall is also making smart investments, which is different than most of the influencers out there. He said, “A lot of influencers think that they’ll just keep a clean image and get brand deals and sell merch. They don’t think long-term. They’re making a lot of money right now and they’re spending it. But when taxes hit and they’re not poppin anymore; they’re going to freak out.”

He is also creating his own brands. Hall said, “These kids are selling their souls for a Bang Energy brand deal.”

So, instead of selling another energy drink, he chose to make his own with his friend, and fellow influencer, Josh Richards. Their energy drink is called Ani Energy. Hall said, “We don’t even think of it as an energy drink because it only has 75 mg of caffeine in it. We think of it as a lifestyle drink. So, you drink it Monday mornings to wake up and get a little boost of energy. And then on Friday nights, you mix it with vodka and you have a good time.”

That’s not all Hall is selling. He said, “I’m doing $1 million quarterly on merch sales. That’s my primary source of income.”

In additional to all of this, he’s an angel investor and has invested in companies, such as: Lendtable, Humaning, AON3D and Stir.

But business wasn’t always good for Hall. He said, “I’ve been doing this for seven years. And I had this manager, when I was 16, and he was stealing a ton of money from me. It ended up in a lawsuit. I had to pay all of my money to my lawyers and we had to settle in arbitration because I didn’t have any more money. And I had to pay taxes. And I had rent to pay. I think I had $4,000 to my name in 2018.”

He sees younger influencers making a lot of mistakes. Hall said, “They need to stop flexing like they have all the money in the world. Take Mark Cuban, for example. He didn’t buy a McLaren when he made his first million. He bought a lifetime American Airlines pass that would let him travel anywhere in the world for free. These kids make like $100,000 and think, ‘I’m going to put all this money down on a McLaren.’ That’s probably the stupidest thing you could do. These numbers aren’t going to stay like this forever.”

Hall continued, “I’m showing people that I’m not just another 21-year-old. Sure, I party hard but at the end of the day, it’s like, ‘Make your money and then party hard.’ Celebrate, that’s the point.

And Bryce Hall certainly has a lot to celebrate these days.

