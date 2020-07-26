Home Business BTS Tease New Single For August Ahead Of Upcoming Album Release
BTS Tease New Single For August Ahead Of Upcoming Album Release

written by Forbes July 26, 2020
Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 31: BTS attend Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest … [+] 2020 on December 31, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions )

Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

BTS is gearing up to return with new music soon with an upcoming song holding a special meaning.

While speaking to fans during an unannounced V Live audio livestream, the seven members unexpectedly announced their plans to release a new English single next month ahead of a new album. The new digital single will be released on Korean and international streaming sites on August 21.

According to the conversation between the seven members during their livestream, they felt the “fun, summer” single could give “positivity” and good energy to those around the world who are affected by “the current situation”—likely referring to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic. Member V shared that the demo track was originally in English and the band themselves felt the lyrics were great as is, marking what very well could be the first time the full group performs on an all-English track. This would follow their Steve Aoki collaboration “Waste It on Me” that was officially credited to BTS as a full group, but did not feature vocals from every member.

The BTS boys added that they are preparing to release a new album to be released in the second-half of the year. This would follow up their record-breaking Map of the Soul: 7 studio album that dropped just in February.

The plans were confirmed by their Korean record label Big Hit Entertainment in a follow-up announcement. “We would like to thank all ARMY for your continued affection for BTS, and we ask for your love and support for the new digital single soon to be unveiled,” Big Hit wrote on BTS’ official fan-club application WeVerse.

Source

