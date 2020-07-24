Build A Better Magic School With The Kids On Brooms RPG

You and your friends can build your own magic school full of secrets, mysteries and final exams.

Many tabletop RPGs emulate Dungeons & Dragons focus on medieval fantasy. But very few have taken on that other massive pop culture fantasy IP: Harry Potter. There have been some smaller games that have tried but few have directly went after the magic school story like Kids on Brooms from Renegade Game Studios. Releasing a game like this now, with the fallout from J.K. Rowling’s Twitter controversy putting the Potter fandom at a crossroads, seems like bad timing. But it might also be the best timing, by offering fans a chance to play in a world of their own creation like the one they love, but free of connection to a creator they no longer respect.

Kids on Brooms the third in a series of games by Doug Levandowski and Jonathan Gilmour. The original game, Kids on Bikes, focuses on Stranger Things style mysteries in spooky small towns. Last year’s Teens in Space thrust players into a space opera world full of awkward feelings and wondrous aliens. This year the designers, adding Spencer Starke to the mix, head to magic school.

The system prizes simplicity for use with actual kids and novice roleplayers. Each one of six traits is rated as a different die type. The higher the die type, the better the character is in that action. Failure gives a player Adversity tokens which they can use to bump up totals on later rolls. Magic works the same way with spells ties to the abilities. Instead of a spell list, there are four categories that the GM assesses the spell on and sets the difficulty based on how powerful the spell is. The looseness of the rules work in the game’s favor for this magic system. It follows the logic of whatever the writer needs to be magic to drive the plot forward, rather than consult a spell list to find a tool for the job.

Most of the work in character creation doesn’t go into the characters; it goes into the setting. Players set up their magic school as the first thing they do to play the game by asking questions about it to each other. Is it hidden in plain sight? Is it connected to our world through some sort of portals? Everyone creates secrets, historical points and other plot elements that are ready for the GM to deploy in game. Shared creation goes a long way to get players to buy in to a setting. It also leaves the options open; die hard Potter fans can recreate Hogwarts quickly and easily while those frustrated with the quirks and inconsistencies can address them in their own magic school.

Kids on Brooms really shines in giving advice on how to create the school and the world around it. It takes a hard look at many of the tropes in this segment of the fantasy genre and discusses what happens when a group leans into those ideas and why they might want to go the other way. For example, Harry Potter is an example of a Chosen One narrative and, while that’s fine for a book, it’s more difficult in a game where the people playing the characters besides the Chosen One might not be having as much fun. Fans who might be considering running a Harry Potter style game using their own favorite system might still want to pick up this book for those bits of guidance.

Kids On Brooms is out now. Fans looking to try a sample should head to their Friendly Local Gaming Store for Free RPG Day on July 25th, 2020 as a quickstart will be available at part of the giveaways.

