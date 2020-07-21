By This Time Next Week, ‘365 Days’ Could Become The First Movie On Netflix To Achieve This Incredible Milestone

Michele Morrone at Rome Film Fest 2019. Rome (Italy), October 18th, 2019 (photo by Rocco … [+] Spaziani/Archivio Rocco Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

If you’ve kept up with our Netflix NFLX headlines, then you know that 365 Days has continued to set record after record on the world’s most popular streaming service. The Top 10 feature on Netflix has given us insight into which movies dominate the service day in and day out—and few shows have commanded the streaming platform like 365 Days.

But the Polish erotic drama is about to set another record—one that might not be eclipsed for quite some time.

Before we get into that new record, here’s a quick recap of the film’s accomplishments on Netflix fo far:

365 Days is currently the top-ranked movie on Netflix released in the year of 2020. We know that thanks to our Netflix tracking system. The film was the most-streamed movie on Netflix during the month of June. 365 Days is the third-most-streamed movie in the Netflix Top 10 era. Only Despicable Me and The Angry Birds Movie 2 sit ahead of it. The film has spent 12 total days in the #1 position. That’s the second-most ever behind Spenser Confidential’s 18-day showing. 365 Days was the first film to be knocked out of the #1 spot on the Daily Top 10—only to regain that top position. (Fun fact: 365 Days has actually accomplished that feat twice.)

At this point in our box office-less, 365 Days has made a pretty great case for being the “movie of the summer.” But if the Polish film can manage this last record? Then there will be no argument.

So far in the film’s Netflix run, 365 Days has spent 42 consecutive days on the Daily Top 10. That trails only one other movie in 2020: Despicable Me, which spent 49 consecutive days on the Top 10 list between April 16 and June 3. And based on how well 365 Days has performed over the past month-and-a-half, the film could very well dethrone Despicable Me in one week’s time.

After 365 Days made its streaming debut on June 9, the film spent every single day of its run last month on the charts. During June, 365 Days racked up 200 points, which comes to an average of 9.09 points per day out of the maximum possible 10.

Things slowed down quite a bit during the month of July, and 365 Days even flirted with disaster at two different points in the #10 position. But as of July 20, the Polish movie has yet to fall from the Daily Top 10 and has racked up 83 total points—the fourth-best showing of the month.

Not only is 365 Days on the brink of breaking the record for most consecutive days on the Daily Top 10, but the film has also inched dangerously close to becoming the top-streamed movie on Netflix in 2020.

As previously stated, both Despicable Me and The Angry Birds Movie 2 sit ahead of the Polish film in that category. But over the past 42 days, 365 Days has racked up 279 total points—that’s just five points behind The Angry Birds Movie 2. So if 365 Days can continue its Top 10 run, then it’ll pass the animated film in a matter of days.

Which would only leave Despicable Me—a family film that’s remained viral throughout the year on Netflix. So if 365 Days can overtake that movie as well, then it’ll be hard to argue that the Polish wasn’t the streaming world’s most popular movie of 2020.

