C6 Bank Becomes Brazil’s Latest Unicorn And Accelerates Growth Plans

written by Forbes December 4, 2020
Brazil’s C6 Bank has become the country’s latest unicorn, with market value set at 11,3 billion reais (US$ 2.1 billion) after a new funding round announced by the challenger on Wednesday (2).

More than 40 private investors were involved in the latest fundraising effort by C6’s holding company, which has resulted in a capital boost of 1.3 billion reais (US$ 252 million). Credit Suisse acted as the operation’s financial agent and its president in Brazil, José Olympio Pereira, noted a “huge interest” from investors in the round.

“This capital increase allows us to accelerate the bank’s growth. We will continue to invest to increase the customer base, complete the development of the investment platform and move forward in the development of new lines of business”, said Marcelo Kalim, CEO at C6 Bank.

São Paulo-headquartered C6 said it has over 4 million open accounts. This is a far cry from Nubank, the leading challenger in Brazil, which claims to have over 30 million clients – but the digital bank led by Mr Kalim cites data from a McKinsey study to illustrate the company’s upward trajectory.

According to the Brazil Digital Report study, C6 is the Brazilian bank that has been enjoying the fastest growth in the digital banking space. The bank launch in August 2019 and had one million customers on December 31, 2019, according to the study, which considers the performance of six challengers launched in the country between 2014 and 2019.

On the other hand, players like Nubank, which started its operations in Brazil in 2013, had previously laid the groundwork for other digital newcomers such as C6 to claim a slice of the local mobile banking pie.

C6 offers a range of international and local banking products including a mobile-centric account, no-fee credit cards and a toll tag, as well as various investment products. In March, C6 sealed a partnership with TIM, one of Brazil’s main mobile operators, for the joint provision of financial services.

The challenger also has a base in the Cayman Islands and a stockbroker operation in São Paulo and in New York, focused on institutional clients. In addition, the holding company that owns C6 also includes PayGo, a payment technology technology company as well as Som.us, an insurance advisory firm, as well as payment app development company Setis and IDEA9, an education technology company.

