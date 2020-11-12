California Court Of Appeals Approves Alter Ego Theory To Add Additional Judgment Debtors In Butler

Single-Member Entities Are Often As Easy For Creditors To Crack As Eggshells getty

“A judgment debtor with an empty shell is easy to crack.” Thus begins the opinion of the California Court of Appeals in Butler America, LLC v. Aviation Assurance Co., which considers the otherwise difficult area of alter ego and veil piercing.

Butler America, LLC, provided staffing and payroll services to Aviation Financial Services, LLC (“AFS”), but ultimately AFS stiffed Butler on their written agreement for an amount just short of $900,000. Butler sued, and in June, 2014, AFS settled for Butler whereby AFS would pay Butler the greater of $10,000 per month or 50% of the revenue the AFS received from providing management services to a third-party company called Scaled Composites, LLC. To guarantee that Butler would be paid on the settlement agreement, AFS granted Butler a security interest in the proceeds of AFS’s contract with Scaled Composites and further executed a formal security agreement to that end — but (which will become important later) attached to the security agreement a copy of a contract between Scaled Composites and a company called Pacific Aviation Group, LLC (“PAG”).

The Butler/AFS settlement agreement expressly provided for releases of each party’s affiliated companies and persons, broadly defined. The settlement agreement also provided for a stipulated judgment to be entered against AFS in the event of a default, which AFS did after only paying about $100,000 to Butler. After the breach, Butler filed the stipulated judgment, and the judgment against AFS grew to $1.2 million.

Post-judgment discovery revealed that AFS was simply an empty shell which had no significant assets and conducted no substantial business activities from 2012 onwards. Instead, another company, Aviation Assurance Company, LLC (“AAC”) deposited moneys into AFS’s bank account which were then paid to Butler, including moneys paid to AFS’s attorneys and for the few settlement payments that were made. Supposedly, the AAC payments to AFS were in the nature of “loans” but no loan documents or loan terms could be identified.

In actuality, AFS, AAC, PAG, and two other companies, ComAv, LLC (“ComAv”) and ComAv Technical Services, LLC (“SCA”, from when it was formerly called Southern California Aviation, LLC), were all owned or controlled in substantial party by Mr. Craig Garrick — all these companies are collectively referred to as the “Garrick entities”.

MORE FOR YOU

The Garrick entities shared the same offices in Victorville, California, and Garrick himself acknowledge that there was no written agreement between PAG and AFS as to what AFS’s role would be in the Scaled Composite deal, although PAG held the contract that AFS had just used to secure payment of the Butler settlement, and the trial court later found that AFS’s security agreement given to Butler was illusory. Nor did AFS disclose to Butler in negotiating the settlement agreement that is was not even a party to the Scaled Composites contract.

To say that the lines between the Garrick entities were fuzzy would be a substantial understatement as illustrated by the following: “When asked about communications between AAC and AFS, Garrick replied that it was silly to ask how he communicated with himself.”

Butler was represented by what is quickly one of the premier California creditor rights law firms, being Chora Young LLP out of Pasadena, and they successfully brought a motion before the California Superior Court to add Craig Garrick, individually, and the rest of the Garrick entities to Butler’s judgment against AFS. Now being on the hook themselves too for the $1.2 million judgment against AFS, Garrick and his other entities appealed to the California Court of Appeals.

Garrick and his entities first attempted to avoid liability by pointing to the releases in the settlement agreement. The Court of Appeals, however, noted that the settlement agreement had a specific exception for — wait for it — the enforcement of the settlement agreement. But even beyond that, a more fundamental problem was the AFS had breached the settlement agreement and as the breaching party couldn’t stand behind its terms, i.e., just as a matter of very basic first-year Contracts I law, a breaching party does not get the benefit of the agreement that it breached. The breach by AFS also vitiated the releases as to Garrick and the rest of his entities, since their protection as third-party beneficiaries of the settlement agreement could not be any greater than that of AFS, which was zero protection after the breach. Another problem for Garrick and his entities is that when the stipulated judgment was entered, the settlement agreement was basically merged into the stipulated judgment and thus, essentially, disappeared.

The Court of Appeals also noted that there was substantial evidence of fraud in the settlement agreement, since AFS had no income or assets sufficient to satisfy the judgment — and didn’t even have an agreement with Scaled Composites — but failed to disclose any of that to Butler. Thus, sayeth the Court of Appeal, “The entire transaction reeks of fraud on AFS’s part.”

Moving on to the alter ego issues, California law allows a creditor such as Butler to add an alter ego to a judgment by way of a motion process (instead of filing an entirely new lawsuit), through California Code of Procedure § 187. This is a very general provision which basically says that a court has the ability to fashion a procedure where none otherwise exists, and it has been frequently used for many decades in California to add additional alter ego defendants to a judgment.

The entire concept of alter ego is amorphous, and alter ego cases tend to follow the late Justice Potter Stewart’s rationale of “I know it when I see it.” Among the things the courts look at are comingling of funds, use of the same offices, identical equitable ownership, and undercapitalization of a business entity.

That Garrick and his entities were all basically one-and-the-same was apparent from several factors, such as that they shared offices and the formal lines between the companies and Garrick were severely blurred. Thus, a finding of alter ego was not difficult for the California Court of Appeals:

——- BEGIN QUOTE ——-

Most importantly, AFS was nothing but a shell. It had no substantial business activity and no income with which to pay its debts. The trial court could reasonably conclude its only function was to act as a screen for Garrick and the Garrick entities to hide behind to avoid paying Butler. The court’s decision to amend the judgment is supported by overwhelming evidence.

——- END QUOTE ——-

Garrick also tried to argue that Butler was somehow estopped (prevented) from denying that AFS was separate from himself and the other Garrick entities, which defense flopped for a number of reasons, not the least of which is that estoppel is an equity remedy and equity does not aid a person like Garrick who acted unconscionably in how he treated Butler.

The final Hail Mary argument for Garrick was that other creditors of the Garrick entities would be harmed if Butler was allowed to establish alter ego liability against those entities. The Court of Appeals easily swatted this argument away:

——- BEGIN QUOTE ——-

But the same can be said anytime alter ego liability is imposed. Liability that might appear to be confined to one entity is imposed on other persons or entities. It is a risk unsecured creditors take. The existence of the settlement agreement and release changes nothing. Creditors know or should know that the settlement agreement, like any other contract, can be breached, possibly resulting in alter ego liability.

To accept Garrick’s argument would result in the end of alter ego liability. That would harm creditors even more than its imposition. It would further encourage dishonest business owners to establish shell entities to avoid liability for lawful debt.

——- END QUOTE ——-

With that finale, the Court of Appeals affirmed the order of the Superior Court which added Garrick and his entities to Butler’s judgment against AFS such that Butler could now enforce the judgment against Garrick and those entities as well.

ANALYSIS

Where an LLC or corporation only has one owner, it is already by that fact alone teetering on the precipice of being deemed an alter ego of its sole owner. Very little more is required to send it tumbling into the joint debtor abyss; maybe just one more minor fact will push it over the edge. Stated otherwise, single-member entities are an alter ego disaster waiting to happen. Yeah, the laws may allow you to have them, but it doesn’t mean that they are anything like a good idea if creditor-debtor issues may be a concern.

In this case, Garrick and his other entities didn’t have a chance of avoiding an alter ego finding with AFS. There were not minor factors involved here, but very major factors — any of which could have alone justified the alter ego finding. AFS wasn’t just undercapitalized but didn’t have any capital at all, Garrick didn’t bother to keep the entities separate from each other, etc. The real wonder is why this appeal was even filed, since Garrick didn’t have a single argument that even approached the traffic pattern much less land on meritorious.

Importantly, we also see a very basic principle of contract law come into play, which is that a party that materially breaches a contract cannot thereafter stand behind its provisions and seek protection. Once a contract is materially breached, the non-breaching party is thereby relieved of its obligations under that contract, which includes releases from liability. The breaching party is still bound to all the terms of the contract, but as to the non-breaching party’s duties on a go-forward basis it is as if the contact suddenly disappeared from all existence. This is a very simple principle, but it is also one that is frequently forgotten to the chagrin of the breaching party.

As here.

CITE AS

Butler America, LLC v. Aviation Assurance Co., 55 Cal.App.5th 136, 269 Cal.Rptr.3d 284 (2020). Full opinion at https://creditordebtor.com/opinion-2020-butler-alter-ego-creditor-debtor-judgment-enforcement-collection.html

Source