Home Business California To Reopen Bars, Gyms On June 12
Business

California To Reopen Bars, Gyms On June 12

written by Forbes June 6, 2020
California To Reopen Bars, Gyms On June 12

TOPLINE

California will allow a wide range of businesses—including gyms, bars, museums and campgrounds—to reopen under safety guidelines on June 12, but it will only apply to counties that have met certain public health criteria.

Calif. Gov. Newsom visits S.LA - during the coronavirus pandemic

LCalifornia Governor Gavin Newsom is interviewed while visiting the Hot and Cool Cafe in Leimert … [+] Park after several days of protest in Los Angeles on June 3, 2020.

Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

KEY FACTS

California will let some counties reopen gyms, bars, zoos, hotels, museums and campgrounds as soon as June 12 under physical distancing restrictions. 

Most of the state’s counties have met the public health requirements set out by the state for reopening, which include coronavirus infection rates and testing capacity, but Governor Gavin Newsom has allowed individual counties to move slower than the rest of the state if they see fit.

In San Francisco, for example, a plan released last week targets a mid-August reopening for bars, hotels and gyms while Los Angeles officials said in mid-May they don’t expect to reopen those businesses until July 4.

The state also released guidelines on how schools will operate when they reopen in the fall, which include physical distancing requirements and a plan to distribute no-touch thermometers, face shields for teachers, cloth masks for staff and students and N-95 masks for healthcare professionals in schools.

The state will allow film and television production to resume if county health departments approve it.

Nail salons, movie theaters, nightclubs, theme parks and concert venues will remain closed.

News peg

California has previously allowed counties to reopen places of worship after intense pressure from religious groups and President Donald Trump. But it’s ultimately unclear if the state will continue to reopen more swiftly if previous reopening measures or the mass protests cause a spike in coronavirus cases in the next few weeks.

Tangent

Alameda County, where Oakland is located, as well as Berkeley said Friday they will permit residents to socialize outdoors in “social bubbles,” or groups of 12 people from different households who agree to socialize only with group of people for at least three weeks.

Full coverage and live updates on the Coronavirus

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Viewer’s Guide: Card, Confirmed...

January 25, 2020

Lies And The Lying Liars Who Try To...

January 21, 2020

Life Lessons – Do Britain’s Teenagers Need Lessons...

February 16, 2020

Say Goodbye To India’s Super F-16

May 16, 2020

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results: News And Notes...

January 11, 2020

Long Commute? 15 Ways To Make The Most...

December 11, 2019

Is This Startup Blending Proptech And Insurtech The...

February 4, 2020

Facebook’s Radical New Photo Feature Arrives For Millions...

March 3, 2020

Patriots’ Jakobi Meyers Made His Way As A...

February 24, 2020

Contact Center Customer Service Best Practices In The...

May 18, 2020

Leave a Comment