California To Reopen Bars, Gyms On June 12

California will allow a wide range of businesses—including gyms, bars, museums and campgrounds—to reopen under safety guidelines on June 12, but it will only apply to counties that have met certain public health criteria.

California will let some counties reopen gyms, bars, zoos, hotels, museums and campgrounds as soon as June 12 under physical distancing restrictions. Most of the state’s counties have met the public health requirements set out by the state for reopening, which include coronavirus infection rates and testing capacity, but Governor Gavin Newsom has allowed individual counties to move slower than the rest of the state if they see fit. In San Francisco, for example, a plan released last week targets a mid-August reopening for bars, hotels and gyms while Los Angeles officials said in mid-May they don’t expect to reopen those businesses until July 4. The state also released guidelines on how schools will operate when they reopen in the fall, which include physical distancing requirements and a plan to distribute no-touch thermometers, face shields for teachers, cloth masks for staff and students and N-95 masks for healthcare professionals in schools. The state will allow film and television production to resume if county health departments approve it. Nail salons, movie theaters, nightclubs, theme parks and concert venues will remain closed.

California has previously allowed counties to reopen places of worship after intense pressure from religious groups and President Donald Trump. But it’s ultimately unclear if the state will continue to reopen more swiftly if previous reopening measures or the mass protests cause a spike in coronavirus cases in the next few weeks.

Alameda County, where Oakland is located, as well as Berkeley said Friday they will permit residents to socialize outdoors in “social bubbles,” or groups of 12 people from different households who agree to socialize only with group of people for at least three weeks.

