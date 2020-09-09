Breaking
Home General ‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’ Beta Dates Revealed For PS4, Xbox One And PC
General

‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’ Beta Dates Revealed For PS4, Xbox One And PC

written by Forbes September 9, 2020
‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’ Beta Dates Revealed For PS4, Xbox One And PC

Today we got our first glimpse at Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer and learned a little bit about how the game will integrate into the free-to-play battle royale Warzone.

Treyarch showed off new maps, modes and gameplay and talked about how this is a return to “boots on the ground” and a more traditional Call of Duty playstyle, while still modernizing the game with next-gen graphics and more. Cold War will also be cross-play and cross-progression across current and next-gen systems.

I watched the multiplayer reveal and came away with some concerns and some mixed feelings, though since I wasn’t able to get any hands-on time with the game itself, my impressions were just from watching the stream. You can read about all the right here.

Along with the big reveal, Activision also announced the dates for the upcoming multiplayer beta. This will take place across two weekends, with PS4 players getting the first crack at the upcoming shooter. Both weekends feature earlier access for anyone who has pre-ordered the game. If you’re a PS4 pre-order gamer you’ll be the first one to try out the beta in October.

Here are the beta dates:

Weekend One — PS4

Recommended For You
  • October 8th – 10th — PS4 Early Access
  • October 10th – 12th — PS4 Open Beta

Weekend Two — All Platforms

  • October 15th – 17th — PC, Xbox One Early Access, PS4 Open Beta
  • October 17th – 19th — All platforms Open Beta

Note that all these dates should be squarely within Warzone’s sixth season, with Season 5 scheduled to wrap up on September 28th. Whether we’ll start to see Black Ops Cold War integration into that game by Season 6 remains to be seen, but Season 6 will still be ongoing by Cold War’s November 13th launch-date. I expect that Season 7 is when we really see the games come together, if not later.

Stay tuned for more details on Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. As always, let me know what you think of the game so far on Twitter or Facebook.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Safe Places To Stay When Traveling During COVD...

Another Project Bites The Dust: How Someone Turned...

Up 50%, Goldman Sachs Stock Can Still Grow

Killer Feature Cuts Hassle For Millions Of Android...

Smart Advisors Combine A Human Touch With New...

Republican ‘Skinny’ Stimulus Bill Headed For A Vote—Here’s...

Destiny 2’s Traveler’s Chosen Evacuation Exotic Quest Finale...

Top Consumer Stocks For September

Post-Pandemic Consumer Behavior Is Crystallizing. What Does That...

A Second Stimulus Check Is Coming, Can The...

Spotify Leaks Reveal Three Great New Features

Using Your Second Stimulus Check To Buy Bitcoin...

Some EA UFC 4 Fans Are Overreacting to...

2021: The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

NonSequitur Show – Object Lesson In Business Formation

7 Key Differences Between FitBit Sense And Apple...

Did An Investment Whale Fuel The Recent Tech...

The 5 New Tech Stocks Tesla’s Biggest Outside...

The State Of Identity Security, 2020

This Is Why Americans Can’t Count On Another...

Leave a Comment