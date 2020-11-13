‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’ Is Now Live

Stay frosty. Credit: Activision

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War servers are live and you can jump into a match, start the campaign or take on the zombie hordes.

The game is live on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Barring server issues, you should be able to hop into a match right now.

If you’re still on the fence about the game or just want some more info, check out our guide here. Maps, modes, download size and more all in one handy place.

Here’s the game’s launch trailer:

I’ve played the alpha and the beta of the game and it’s pretty fun, even if it’s not as good as Modern Warfare 2019. It’ll still be nice to have some new maps and a different take on the Call Of Duty formula, and Modern Warfare’s best mode—Gunfight—makes a return when Season 1 rolls around in December. So that’s cool.

I’ll be playing on PS4 if I start tonight (since my PS5 didn’t show up today . . . ) and testing it out on PC as well. I’m definitely curious to see how well they’re able to integrate Cold War into Warzone as well. We shall see.

MORE FOR YOU

Have fun out there, ladies and gentlemen. And stay frosty.

Source