Call Of Duty: Warzone: How To Get The Code For The Stadium Keypad And The Enigma Blueprint

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 has been out for two days, so naturally this obtuse, difficult Easter Egg has already been solved. Moments after diving into the Verdanks Stadium for the first time, players noticed what appeared to be a new mystery inside: a keyapd that nobody knew the code to. Now, it seems the mystery has been solved, though fair warning: even executing this solution will be very difficult. You’ve been warned.

I clearly can’t take credit for solving this thing, and by and large this seems to have been a community effort, with a lot of legwork done by ModernWarzone. There’s a solid walkthrough here on Reddit, as well as a Youtube video form Geeky Pastimes I’ll be referencing later.

To start with, you need to access at least two of three bunkers inside the stadium. These aren’t generic, like the Red Access cards. If you get a card, it will correspond to one of three bunkers in the stadium. These are:

P2-16: Parking Garage

Cl-19: Middle Concourse

EL-21: Top Level

Inside each of these bunkers will be a computer that will flash a series of 8 numbers and symbols that people have dubbed “House”, “Nose” and “china”. These will, together, make a string. Using the letters H, N and C for the symbols, you’ll wind up with something like this:

64NNH1NH

You then need to compare your two codes to find a pattern and identify numerical values for each symbol and plug in the final code. Essentially, all three codes are actually the same, just substituting symbols for letters.

So if you see two 6s in the same spot in two codes, you know that the 6 will be in the same spot in the final code. If you see a 4 and a C in the same spot in two different codes, you know that the value for C is 4, and that 4 will be in that spot in the final code.

From a code-breaking point of view, the easiest way to solve the code is by getting all three access cards and getting all three strings. That’s much harder from a Call of Duty point of view, however. So if you get two codes, you should be able to find the values for two of the symbols and brute force the last one.

The example I used is from Geeky Pastimes, who has an excellent walkthrough here with a spreadsheet to help put things together. I highly recommend looking at this for the step by step.

When you get inside, you’ll find the Enigma blueprint, likely a reference to the Nazi Enigma machine, an encryption device that the allies managed to capture in a crucial turning point in the war. Use it and show of your own cryptology skills for making it through this difficult puzzle.

