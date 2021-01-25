Cambridge Audio Unveils New And Upgraded DAC With Native Support For MQA Files

The new Cambridge Audio DACMagic 200M can natively decode MQA files as well as virtually any other … [+] type of digital file. It includes Bluetooth and has plenty of inputs and outputs. Cambridge Audio

One of my favorite audio brands has just announced a brand-new, top-flight DAC (digital-to-analog converter) and headphone amplifier for those of us who like our music up close and personal. The new DAC has native MQA support, an integrated Bluetooth receiver, plus a more powerful headphone output and advanced DAC technology.

It sounds as if the new DacMagic 200M is going to deliver a thrilling digital performance for audiophiles, especially anyone subscribing to TIDAL’s Hi-Fi streaming service where there is the biggest collection of MQA encoded master files on offer. Whether listening to CDs or upgrading an existing home audio system, the DacMagic 200M sounds like it’s going to be an easy and cost-effective way of boosting the performance of any audio system.

The DacMagic 200M has been designed from the ground up to deliver better digital audio. It uses highly regarded Dual ESS Sabre DACs at its heart, which is a step up from the previous generation DacMagic Plus. The new and higher-quality DACs can handle PCM and DSD signals at a higher resolution than before – up to 32-bit/768kHz (PCM) and DSD512 natively.

The new DACMagic 200M from Cambridge Audio is bristling with inputs including optical, coax and … [+] USB-B. It also has balanced and unbalanced analog outputs. Cambridge Audio

All digital files – whether they’re stored on a CD, streamed from a smartphone, or sitting on a laptop – are converted to analog audio by using a DAC. The DacMagic 200 is, according to Cambridge Audio, designed to bring detail and dynamics to any digital audio source. Its dual-mono configuration means each DAC processes the left and right channels of stereo audio separately, which ought to result in a performance that’s free of distortion, packed with precision and displaying a wide dynamic range.

Switchable digital filters on the DacMagic 200M offer further flexibility and control over the listening experience. Three pre-set filters can be used to reduce any noise generated by the digital-to-analog conversion process, plus each filter offers a different sonic character depending on the source material being converted.

This is Cambridge Audio’s first product to natively support MQA files. MQA is an award-winning British technology that not only captures all the fine detail of an original recording but also makes it easy to stream online thanks to incredibly compact file sizes. TIDAL’s music streaming service uses MQA technology to deliver its ‘better than CD-quality’ TIDAL Masters streams. The new DacMagic 200M can decode and convert these high-resolution files so that they sound exactly as the artist and recording engineer intended. So that listeners know when they are listening to MQA files, the Cambridge Audio DacMagic 200M has LEDs on the front panel that light up to show when MQA files are playing.

At the rear of the DACMagic 200M there are XLR balanced outputs as well as a pair of unbalanced RCA … [+] phono sockets. Cambridge Audio

The new device also has a high-quality headphone amplifier featuring a full-size 6.3mm output for listening to music with high-end headphones. As well as using traditional class A/B amplification, the output impedance of the headphone socket has been lowered. According to Cambridge Audio, this reduced impedance results in more power, less distortion, lower noise levels and tighter audio control when listening with headphones.

Cambridge Audio has housed the new DAC in a steel and aluminum box that measures just 52 x 215 x 191mm and is finished in Lunar Grey. The DacMagic 200M is designed to slot neatly and discreetly into any space and its compact footprint means it can be positioned within an existing audio set-up, on a desk or by a TV.

The Cambridge Audio DAC Magic 200M is a headphone amplifier and DAC. Its Lunar Grey finish should … [+] blend in with any audio system. Cambridge Audio

Thanks to extensive connectivity options, DacMagic 200M will work with any home audio set-up and has multiple digital inputs (two coaxial, two optical, one USB type-B) that can accommodate a large range of digital sources – including laptops, CD players, games consoles and even Blu-ray players.

Integrated Bluetooth apt-X support means the audio can be streamed wirelessly from a smartphone or tablet. The DacMagic 200M also has balanced and unbalanced analog outputs, making it easy to connect the DAC to almost any audio system.

Pricing and availability: The Cambridge Audio DacMagic 200M is available from February 2021 priced at £449 / $499 / €499 from Cambridge Audio, Richer Sounds and Amazon.

More info: www.cambridgeaudio.com

DacMagic 200M tech specs:

Dual ESS Sabre DACs

Native MQA and DSD Support

6.3mm Headphone Output

3 x Pre-set Digital Filters: Fast, Slow, Short Delay (Selectable)

Integrated Bluetooth Input: Bluetooth 5.0, aptX, AAC, SBC

Digital Inputs (optical, coaxial, USB Type-B)

Balanced and Unbalanced Analogue Outputs

Max file resolutions: 12-bit/96kHz (optical); 24-bit/192kHz (coaxial); 32-bit/768kHz,

DSD512 (USB)

Finish: Lunar Grey

Dimensions (HxWxD): 52 x 215 x 191mm

Weight: 1.2kg

