Cambridge Audio Updates Its True Wireless Earbuds With The New Melomania Touch

The new Melomania Touch from Cambridge Audio brings audiophile quality to true wireless earbuds. JONATHAN BUSHELL

Last year, the audio world raved over the Cambridge Audio Melomania true wireless earbuds. The stylish and brilliant-sounding earbuds hit the sweet spot between price and performance, and they’ve been selling like proverbial hotcakes ever since. However, it now looks like there’s a new kid in town.

Cambridge Audio has been crafting great British audio products for more than 50 years. Now its award-winning London design team has created a new generation of earbud. The earbuds have a new “High-Performance Audio Mode” that uses hi-fi grade amplification technology to deliver the kind of sound that audiophiles want from a pair of wireless earbuds.

The Melomania Touch earbuds use the same type of amplification found in Cambridge Audio’s award-winning CX range of HiFi amplifiers. Cambridge Audio’s engineers have been able to deliver a high level of audio fidelity in a compact pair of true wireless earbuds and they claim that Melomania Touch can deliver a bigger soundstage, lower noise and a higher dynamic range than ever before.

The new Melomania Touch have a different shape to the first generation true wireless earbuds from … [+] Cambridge Audio. Cambridge Audio

The design team has selected 7 mm dynamic drivers which have been enhanced with graphene. This is a lightweight material with outstanding strength and rigidity. It’s these two qualities that offer the dynamism and response to match the type of amplification that the Melomania Touch uses and produces a deeper controlled bass, realistic vocals and clearer treble.

MORE FOR YOU

The true wireless design incorporates Bluetooth 5.0 technology for a stronger and more stable wireless signal as well as support for AAC and aptX audio codecs, meaning iOS and Android smartphone users can stream music at high-quality over a wireless connection without the signal dropping out.

Also built into the earbuds are two high-quality microphones using Qualcomm’s Clear Voice Capture (cVc) noise-canceling technology. This means that phone or video calls over smartphones, tablets and laptops are crisp, clear and free from background noise like air-conditioning or the low-level chatter of an office.

The charging case for the Melomania Touch is covered in leather and the case can recharge the … [+] earbuds with up to four complete charges. The earbuds are available in black or white finishes. Cambridge Audio

The Melomania Touch have a brand-new design with touch controls for the demands of real-world use. Whether the user is listening to a favorite playlist or catching up with a podcast on their commute, these compact earbuds are designed for people with busy lifestyles and for people who love their music.

The new earbuds were designed using data points from over 3,000 pairs of ears to ensure they achieved a combination of long-lasting comfort, effective noise-isolation and immersive sound quality. Each earbud weighs just under 6 grams and they are supplied with multiple silicone ear tips and selectable fins so the user can find the perfect fit.

The touch controls on the earbuds can be used to play and pause music, skip tracks, change volume levels, take hands-free calls, switch on Transparency Mode and summon Siri or Google Assistant. With IPX4 certification, the Melomania Touch can handle water and sweat, sufficiently to withstand a sudden shower of rain or a rigorous workout on the treadmill.

The new Melomania TOuch app can customize the earbuds’ EQ, update the firmware, locate lost earbuds … [+] and show how much charge is left on board. Cambridge Audio

Melomania Touch earbuds are housed in a compact charging case that’s finished in premium microfibre leather. Charging is via a USB-C port. In Low-Power Mode, the earbuds will play for up to nine hours on a single battery charge. The charging case can rejuice the earbuds with up to four full extra charges, adding up to 41 hours of playing time in total. Even when in High-Performance Audio Mode, the Melomania Touch can play for up to 7 hours with up to a further 33 hours via the charging case

Unlike the first-generation Melomanias, these new earbuds have a new Melomania smartphone app that’s compatible with iOS and Android devices. The app can be used to customize EQ settings as well as tracking down misplaced earbuds.

Another new feature is the Transparency Mode. This feeds external ambient sounds to the earbuds so that the user can be aware of their surroundings. It’s ideal for anyone who needs to be aware of traffic or just what is going on around them. Transparency Mode can be turned on or off using the touch controls and the transparency levels can be adjusted using the Melomania app. The app also enables the earbuds to have their firmware updated.

Pricing and availability: Melomania Touch will be available to purchase from Cambridge Audio and Amazon from 1st January 2021, priced at £129.95 / $149.95 / €139.95.

This new generation of Melomania Touch from Cambridge Audio is ideal for sports but they don’t … [+] compromise on audio quality. Cambridge Audio

Source