Cambridge’s New £1 Million Roundabout Slows Motorists, Favoring Cyclists And Pedestrians

Cambridge’s new Dutch-style roundabout

British traffic circles—playfully known as roundabouts—are designed to “keep traffic flowing.” Motor traffic, that is. Often equipped with two or more lanes on each arm and designed with good line-of-sight to enable motorists to power through without stopping, if the way ahead is reasonably clear, they are built for speed.

But roundabouts can be lethal for cyclists, many of whom don’t have the burst of acceleration that’s often required to avoid motorists accessing the infrastructure as intended: and that’s fast. The cross-the-road need of humans not in cars or on bicycles is almost always wholly ignored. If they are lucky, pedestrians might be provided with a “zebra” crossing some distance from the roundabout.

This hierarchy of provision—motorists first, everybody else be damned—will be reversed on July 31 in the English university city of Cambridge. That’s when the Fendon Road roundabout will be opened for use.

So alien will it be to residents that the commissioning local authority has produced a “how to” video showing would-be users the correct way to approach and progress through the novel design.

Novel, that is, for the U.K. The design is commonplace in the Netherlands, and the roundabout, which has cost just a shade under £1 million to install, half of which came as a grant from the U.K’s Department for Transport, was developed with the help of Dutch consultancy firms Royal HaskoningDHV and Mobycon.

There are other “Dutch-style” roundabouts in the U.K.—one was installed in Bedford in 2014—but, for purists, these are pale imitations of the Dutch versions. Cambridge County Council is billing the new roundabout as the first true Dutch-style roundabout in the country as it adheres to principles set by SWOV, the Dutch Institute for Road Safety Research.

The roundabout narrows the space for motorists, all but forcing them to drive slower, and there are markings to show that cyclists have priority at crossover points. Pedestrians can cross at zebra crossings built not some distance from the roundabout but almost on the roundabout itself, using paint and signs to, again, enourage motorists to slow down.

The zebra crossings extend over the cycle lanes showing that pedestrians have priority over cyclists as well as motor vehicles.

The junction is on an important cycle commuter route for a hospital, schools and high-tech businesses and facilities.

A previous “Dutch” roundabout, built in Cambridge in 2014, required cyclists to mount the sidewalk and cede priority to motor traffic at every junction.

If successful, the new roundabout could become a template for others in the U.K.

