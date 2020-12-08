Can You Dig It? What The Problem Of Soil Insecurity Can Teach Us About Corporate Innovation

Tractor Pennsylvania farm (Photo by: VW Pics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) VW PICS/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

According to various reports and studies, this wondrous resource accounts for the growth of 95% of the world’s food supply, yet a third of it is now degraded. Over a billion and half people live in areas that directly depend on it, yet every year 75 billion tons of it is lost (with an economic impact of USD 42 billion annually). Generating three centimeters of this element takes up to 1,000 years, yet we could run out of it in as short a time as 60 years.

The resource in question? Clean air? Clean water?

Try topsoil.

Over time, a combination of relentless farming and severe weather has greatly reduced the depth of topsoil, making it easier for the soil to fall victim to the erosive effects of wind and water. Additionally, the quality of the soil has been significantly robbed of necessary nutrients and microorganisms to promote plant growth, thanks to a number of contributing factors such as pollution, acidification, increasing salinity and loss of soil biodiversity.

In fact, researchers estimate that, based on the trajectory of current degradation, the world’s topsoil (which accounts for almost the entirety of global food production) will potentially disappear in a matter of decades. The problem is dire enough that in 2007 the United Nations declared 2010 to 2020 the decade to fight against desertification and has made resilient agricultural practice and improved land and soil quality one of its targets of the Sustainable Development Goals #2.

Soil degradation doesn’t receive quite the same level of media attention as its cousin, climate change. But we ignore it at our peril.

According to Dr. Harold van Es, Professor of Soil and Water Management at Cornell University, “The loss of soil health and productivity happened over a long period of time, and it also will take a long time to reverse. It’s in that respect a very analogous situation to climate change. Soil degradation and climate change are of course not unrelated. The more extreme the climate becomes, and the more susceptible the soil becomes, the more likely you have larger problems in terms of soil degradation and environmental impacts.”

Agricultural experts such as Dr. van Es have been studying the issue for decades. In considering soil insecurity one can see that there are both structural economic forces and human factors at play (such as inertia towards employing new behaviors and a reticence for investing in new technologies). These various factors describe not just some of the causes and potential avenues for addressing the burgeoning topsoil crisis, but in an analogical sense these are the same mindsets that slow the deployment of innovation programs in large organizations.

What might we learn from the farming sector in addressing soil insecurity that can inform how large commercial organizations meet their own challenges for staying agile in the face of massive digital and competitive disruptions?

Changing Behavior and Mindset

To combat soil erosion, farming operations have incorporated new techniques that are focused on the soil, rather than on what it yields. One example is the practice of cover cropping, of growing specific plants not for their value as food or cash crops, but rather for promoting soil quality and fertility and controlling weeds. In this instance, farmers shifted their focus away from the end result (short-term yield crops) and instead looked at what was strategically a more advantageous way to achieve better long-term results (i.e., taking care of the foundation of the farm’s success – soil – rather than chasing after immediate profits by repeatedly sowing the same crops and depleting the soil). It takes time, resources and attention to deploy cover crops but it is viewed as a necessary investment for the lasting health of the farming enterprise (and therefore often supported through government cost-sharing).

In corporate terms, this may be likened to an organization that realizes that creating (and funding) a culture where employees are allowed to incubate new ideas and trial new methods of client-focused solutions may not yield instantaneous results that can be turned into viable products or be reported on the company’s quarterly earnings. Rather, it understands that the investment is in the cultivation of a healthy organizational mindset as the fertile ground necessary for that eventual game-changing market innovation.

Adopting New Technologies

As soil management continues to evolve and alternative practices are deployed, advances in technology can help propel things along. For instance, the practice of no tillage – where famers don’t till the soil (which can wreak havoc on its biodiversity and cause soil erosion) but rather insert seeds into slits in the ground – benefits greatly from GPS technology and precision planters. Currently, Dr. van Es is working with a team from Rowbot, a Minnesota-based company to use technology to enhance biological and ecological innovation at the farm-level. “They have a robot that can go between cornrows and seed cover crops at a time when the corn is still standing,” says Dr. van Es, “because it’s very difficult to have a cover crop established after you harvest the corn.”

The lesson here is to make room for a varied set of new technologies but do so in a way that they are in balance with the commitment to change behaviors and mindsets. New technologies can be (and often are) a part of the solution, but they’re not the whole solution and won’t do all the work for you. In the example above, while robots provide precision agricultural support that would otherwise have been very difficult to accomplish, the process started with the decision first to embrace cover cropping as an innovative practice. The strategy came first, then the technology was deployed.

As in farming, a successful innovation program isn’t grown overnight. It takes resolve to nurture it and to enjoy its yields. That said, simply avoiding change in your approach to innovation because it takes time and patience (and potentially some investing) is not really a sustainable strategy.

