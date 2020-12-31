Breaking
Cash Dividend On The Way From Cisco Systems

written by Forbes December 31, 2020
Cash Dividend On The Way From Cisco Systems

On 1/4/21, Cisco Systems will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.36, payable on 1/20/21. As a percentage of CSCO’s recent stock price of $44.32, this dividend works out to approximately 0.81%, so look for shares of Cisco Systems Inc to trade 0.81% lower — all else being equal — when CSCO shares open for trading on 1/4/21.

Below is a dividend history chart for CSCO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.36 declared by Cisco Systems:

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CSCO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.25% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSCO’s low point in its 52 week range is $32.4001 per share, with $50.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.34.

In Thursday trading, Cisco Systems shares are currently off about 0.3% on the day. Find more Top Dividend Stock To Buy

