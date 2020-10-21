Breaking
Home General Caterpillar About To Put More Money In Your Pocket
General

Caterpillar About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

written by Forbes October 21, 2020
Caterpillar About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 10/23/20, Caterpillar will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.03, payable on 11/20/20. As a percentage of CAT’s recent stock price of $169.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of Caterpillar Inc. to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when CAT shares open for trading on 10/23/20.

10 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend »

Below is a dividend history chart for CAT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $1.03 declared by Caterpillar:

Recommended For You

In general, Top Dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CAT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.43% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CAT’s low point in its 52 week range is $87.50 per share, with $171.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $169.65.

In Wednesday trading, Caterpillar shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

The Pandemic And Payments: How Digital And Cash...

Caterpillar Takes ‘Pac-Man’ Into The Real World

Weird Market Dynamics: 3 Reasons Ethereum Is Dropping...

Think Small: Timely Picks To Capture The Reawakening...

Chromebooks Can Now Run Windows 10 – Find...

Will Biden’s Tax/Benefit Plans Help/Hurt You And The...

How To Cast Your Vote Against Election Scams

Does Business Investment Follow Data or Gut Feel?

New Science On Stress: Feeling Your Feelings Works...

Booking Holdings Falls; Likely To Remain A Risky...

This Is Not A Stock Market Dip –...

When And Where You Can See Jupiter, Saturn...

Google Eliminates Key Home Security Offering

There’s Gold In Them Thar SERPs: Mining Important...

Which Party Is Best For Employment? Data Points...

Xtelligent Next-Generation Signals Use Algorithms And Artificial Intelligence...

Lawyer Pleads Guilty To Conspiring To Defraud The...

Consider Buying Encompass Health Stock For 20% Upside

Ranking The Best Claymores In ‘Genshin Impact’ (v1.0...

Artificial Intelligence And Africa: The Case For Investing...

Leave a Comment