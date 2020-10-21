Caterpillar About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 10/23/20, Caterpillar will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.03, payable on 11/20/20. As a percentage of CAT’s recent stock price of $169.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of Caterpillar Inc. to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when CAT shares open for trading on 10/23/20.

Below is a dividend history chart for CAT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $1.03 declared by Caterpillar:

In general, Top Dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CAT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.43% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CAT’s low point in its 52 week range is $87.50 per share, with $171.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $169.65.

In Wednesday trading, Caterpillar shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

